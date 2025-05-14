May 14, 2025 9:56 AM 2 min read

XRP Up 416% Over The Past Year: How High Can It Go?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

XRP XRP/USD has surged 416% over the past year, with recent market data pointing to a strong undercurrent of accumulation despite heightened speculation. With institutional products rolling out and selling pressure being absorbed, analysts are eyeing a potential bullish breakout on the horizon.

CryptocurrencyPrice   24-Hour Trend7-Day Trend
XRP XRP/USD$2.58+2% +21.6% 
Bitcoin BTC/USD$104,021.57+0.5% +7.4% 
Ethereum ETH/USD$2,614.78+3.6% +43.2% 

What Experts Are Saying: CryptoQuant analyst BorisVest notes that XRP appears to be gearing up for a bullish move.

After a major flush that slashed open interest from an all-time high of $1.5 billion down to $530 million, the metric is now trending higher again, which is a sign of renewed speculative interest and rising volatility.

While the funding rate remains neutral, a deeper look reveals increasing short positions and a decline in funding, hinting at a possible short squeeze scenario developing.

Additionally, the Taker Buy/Sell Ratio sits at 0.91, indicating strong selling pressure from retail traders.

However, the fact that price continues to hold firm suggests this pressure is being quietly absorbed, potentially signaling the early stages of a breakout.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Statistics: According to Coinglass, XRP's open interest rose 2.7% in the past 24 hours to $5.66 billion, its highest level since early February.

Liquidations during this period totaled $7.38 million, with $4.7 million in long positions and the rest in shorts, a sign of increasing leverage and volatility.

Community News: The CME Group has confirmed that XRP futures will launch on May 19, with both standard and micro contracts regulated by the CFTC.

This development could attract institutional capital into XRP markets.

A commentator pointed out that the Institute of International Finance (IIF) mentioned XRP via Ripple as a viable option for cross-border payments in its feedback to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), a nod toward XRP's expanding role in global finance.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$2.58-0.18%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
99.49
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$103878.74-0.24%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2604.10-2.83%
Got Questions? Ask
Which institutions will invest in XRP futures?
How might cross-border payment firms leverage XRP?
What impact will XRP futures have on volatility?
Which crypto funds are likely to buy XRP?
How will retail traders react to XRP's price stability?
Are blockchain companies eyeing XRP for partnerships?
What effect will regulatory approval have on XRP's price?
Which cryptocurrency exchanges will list XRP futures?
How might liquidation events influence XRP's price?
What opportunities exist in leveraged trading for XRP?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsTop Storiesaltcoins
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved