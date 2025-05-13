May 13, 2025 2:11 PM 2 min read

XRP Surges 21% In 7 Days: How High Can It Go?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

XRP XRP/USD has rallied 21% over the past seven days, backed by strong on-chain metrics and technical indicators hinting at further upside. Traders are keeping a close eye on a key support zone that could determine the next leg of the move.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Market Cap24-Hour Trend7-Day Trend
XRP XRP/USD $2.55$149.4 billion-1.6% +20.7% 
Bitcoin BTC/USD $103,756.93$2.06 trillion+0.93% +10.1% 
Ethereum ETH/USD $2,601.00$314 biillion+4%  +47.4%

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez pointed to on-chain data showing XRP faces no major resistance levels ahead. However, he emphasized $2.38 as a critical support area to watch as price continues to climb.

Crypto Patel echoed a bullish outlook, noting XRP's sustained strength above the $2 level confirms a breakout on the monthly chart.

If support holds, he sees price targets at $3.28 and potentially beyond $10, citing momentum and long-term structure alignment.

Statistics: According to Santiment data, XRP has overtaken Tether to become the third-largest crypto by market cap, crossing $2.61 for the first time since March 6. Key catalysts include:

  • Missouri House Bill 594, proposing income tax deductions on capital gains, including those from XRP and Bitcoin.
  • A surge in adoption: 11% growth in XRP holders in 2025, with over 638,000 new non-empty wallets added.
  • Expanding merchant acceptance of XRP as a payment method

CoinBureau also noted XRP nearing 6.5 million holders — a record high in its 12-year history.

Glassnode data shows XRP futures open interest climbed from $2.42 billion to $3.42 billion in one week (+41.6%).

This rise in leveraged positions coincides with a price jump from $2.14 to $2.48, signaling stronger conviction among traders betting on continued gains.

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$104331.041.49%

Overview
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2614.044.74%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple
$2.570.88%
Posted In:
