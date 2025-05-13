XRP Surges 21% In 7 Days: How High Can It Go?

Zinger Key Points
- XRP futures open interest spiked over $1 billion in a week, suggesting aggressive speculative activity.
- A crypto trader highlights $2.38 as a critical support level with no major resistance clusters ahead.
- Get Matt Maley’s top trade setups for a tariff-driven market, live this Wednesday at 6 PM ET. Reserve your free spot now.
XRP XRP/USD has rallied 21% over the past seven days, backed by strong on-chain metrics and technical indicators hinting at further upside. Traders are keeping a close eye on a key support zone that could determine the next leg of the move.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Market Cap
|24-Hour Trend
|7-Day Trend
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.55
|$149.4 billion
|-1.6%
|+20.7%
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$103,756.93
|$2.06 trillion
|+0.93%
|+10.1%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,601.00
|$314 biillion
|+4%
|+47.4%
Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez pointed to on-chain data showing XRP faces no major resistance levels ahead. However, he emphasized $2.38 as a critical support area to watch as price continues to climb.
Crypto Patel echoed a bullish outlook, noting XRP's sustained strength above the $2 level confirms a breakout on the monthly chart.
If support holds, he sees price targets at $3.28 and potentially beyond $10, citing momentum and long-term structure alignment.
Statistics: According to Santiment data, XRP has overtaken Tether to become the third-largest crypto by market cap, crossing $2.61 for the first time since March 6. Key catalysts include:
Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.
- Missouri House Bill 594, proposing income tax deductions on capital gains, including those from XRP and Bitcoin.
- A surge in adoption: 11% growth in XRP holders in 2025, with over 638,000 new non-empty wallets added.
- Expanding merchant acceptance of XRP as a payment method
CoinBureau also noted XRP nearing 6.5 million holders — a record high in its 12-year history.
Glassnode data shows XRP futures open interest climbed from $2.42 billion to $3.42 billion in one week (+41.6%).
This rise in leveraged positions coincides with a price jump from $2.14 to $2.48, signaling stronger conviction among traders betting on continued gains.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.