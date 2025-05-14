Cryptocurrency Tycoon's Daughter Escapes Kidnapping Attempt: Viral Video Captures Terrifying Ordeal

French authorities are on the hunt for armed men who attempted to kidnap a woman, believed to be the daughter of a cryptocurrency tycoon, on Tuesday.

What Happened: Three men in a van arrived in a busy street in Central Paris with the intent to kidnap the woman, reported Le Parisien, a French daily newspaper.

The woman, who is the daughter of a cryptocurrency company’s CEO, was saved by her partner, who intervened and was subsequently assaulted by the kidnappers. The shocking incident was caught on camera

The kidnappers, clad in black and wearing balaclavas, escaped the scene in their vehicle, leaving behind a fake handgun. The vehicle was later found abandoned a few streets away. The couple’s two-year-old child, who was present during the incident, was also affected by the tear gas used by the kidnappers, according to the report.

The Paris prosecutor’s office has handed over the investigation to the Brigade de Répression du Banditisme (Brigade for the Suppression of Banditry), a special police unit within the French Ministry of the Interior. The unit had recently investigated another kidnapping involving the father of a young online poker player and cryptocurrency entrepreneur.

France 24 reported that woman is the daughter of the CEO and co-founder of Paymium, a French cryptocurrency exchange allowing users to trade Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, among other popular tokens.

This failed kidnapping incident comes days after French police rescued a man kidnapped in an attempt to force his cryptocurrency millionaire son to pay a ransom, according to France 24.

Earlier in January, David Balland, co-founder of the leading French cryptocurrency company Ledger, and his partner were kidnapped and held to ransom, reported Reuters. The two were eventually set free.

Photo Courtesy: BigNazik on Shutterstock.com

