Fartcoin Nets Trader $7 Million In Unrealized Gains, But He Refuses To Cash Out: 'It Is Priming For THE Move'

Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD has surged 57% over the past month, drawing traders’ attention, who predict the run to continue.

What Happened: In an X post on May 13, prominent trader Unipcs gave his first update in three weeks, revealing that his long Fartcoin position has grown to $7.1 million, up $2 million since mid-April.

Despite major accounts calling for a tos, he's stayed the course.

Generational wealth comes not from entries, he said, but from holding through fear and volatility.

He emphasized the importance of conviction, especially when tested by noise and short-term sentiment.

Unipcs says Fartcoin's current setup looks "explosive across multiple timeframes" and believes a breakout beyond previous all-time highs is only a matter of time. "I'll continue holding my long," he affirmed.

Fartcoin continues to outperform major meme coins like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, drawing new capital and speculation.

As it hovers near critical technical levels, all eyes are on whether it can maintain momentum and deliver the next leg up.

What's Next: Crypto trader Ameba sees a high-probability setup: "If Fartcoin flips the Monday Range, this could turn into a full macro swing." He recommends zooming out, noting the broader structure looks ready to break higher.

Another trader has doubled down on his position, stating the coin is currently testing a key support/resistance flip, which could send it beyond $2 if it holds.

Smiley Capital says Fartcoin's short-term setups are some of the best in any altcoin right now, adding that even average traders can profit handsomely just by playing this one coin.

