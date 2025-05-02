May 2, 2025 11:23 AM 2 min read

Fartcoin Soars 10% In A Week, Outshining Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

by Khyathi Dalal
Zinger Key Points

Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD is turning heads with a 10% rally over the past week, leaving meme coin heavyweights Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD trailing behind.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Market Cap24-Hour Trend7-Day Trend
Fartcoin $1.21$1.21 billion-3.2% +9.2% 
Dogecoin  $0.1822$27.2 billion+0.8% -1.5% 
Shiba Inu  $0.00001358$8 billion+0.2% -4% 

Trader Notes: The surge follows a wave of bearish sentiment from high-profile accounts, a setup that prominent trader Unipcs says mirrors conditions ahead of Fartcoin's last major rally.

Unipcs argues that Fartcoin remains at the center of meme coin mindshare, especially with Bitcoin nearing new all-time highs.

After enduring a brutal 92% correction, he believes a full collapse is unlikely, and that skeptics may be spreading fear to buy lower.

Trader Cold Blooded Shiller highlighted that $1.20 is acting as a sticky resistance, but signs of strength are returning on lower timeframes.

Artchick pointed out that Fartcoin just posted its highest monthly close and has only closed higher on the weekly chart twice before.

He argues the market is too focused on noise and that we could be witnessing the start of a historic, organic rally.

Kriesz, dubbing himself the "Chief Farting Officer," sees bullish technicals forming, including an ascending triangle and cup-and-handle pattern. His target: $1.66–$1.67, citing measured moves from past setups and liquidity zones.

Statistics:  Stalkchain shows Fartcoin was the most purchased token by smart money wallets in the last 24 hours, a bullish signal as momentum builds.

Image: Shutterstock

