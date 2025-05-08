Popcat Surges 17% In A Day — Trader Predicts Explosive Move To $1, Outpacing Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

Popcat POPCAT/USD has jumped 17% in a day, reigniting the meme coin mania as traders expect it to chase meme heavyweights Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

What Happened: Crypto trader Unipcs revealed he’s up seven figures on his Popcat position and would've ‘only’ made $500,000 had he listened to critics urging him to take profits two weeks ago.

Despite the rally, Popcat is still down 77% from its all-time highs, and the trader believes there's major upside left, particularly as the meme coin season gains momentum. He plans to hold his position, anticipating further gains.

In a follow-up post, Unipcs called the Popcat daily chart "undeniably bullish," arguing that the structure shows clear continuation potential.

He emphasized that expecting higher prices is not just plausible, it's "obvious," adding that doubting it signals a fundamental misunderstanding of the current market.

Trader CryptoKnight890 sees Popcat "popping hard to $1," while another trader predicts a two-day explosion following a long consolidation phase that flipped resistance into support, setting a short-term target at $0.71.

Bitcoinsensus pointed out that Popcat follows an intensifying logarithmic wave pattern and expects the next wave to go parabolic, with a potential cycle top near $3.80.

Why It Matters: Data from Coinglass shows Popcat’s liquidations in the past 24 hours stand at $4.21 million with $1.26 million in long and $2.95 million in short liquidations. Open interest spiked 13.9% to $570.7 million, while derivatives trading volume expanded 4.2% to $1.99 billion.

