Pepe Jumps 14%, Outpaces Dogecoin, Shiba Inu As Meme Coins Roar

Pepe's PEPE/USD is up 45% over th past week, grabbing attention as trading volume overtook Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and price performance edged ahead of both SHIB and Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend Pepe PEPE/USD $0.0 5 9378 $3.9 billion +14.4% +5.95% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1840 $27.4 billion +6.6% +3.3% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001350 $7.95 billion +5.2% +0.09%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader CJ noted that PEPE is reclaiming its range on the short-term chart and staying strong in tandem with Ethereum's rise.

He warned of a possible deeper pullback, targeting a demand zone for a better swing entry after missing the earlier support-resistance flip.

DexGemsReal aka Lyx highlighted that PEPE has broken out of a descending daily channel, forming higher highs and higher lows, a textbook bullish structure.

Similar setups in the past led to explosive rallies in history.

He sees potential for a god candle that could launch it past all meme coin rivals.

As Bitcoin surpasses $100,000 and market sentiment turns risk-on, traders expect retail interest to pour in.

James Wynn Real added to his long position, calling this the most bullish he’s felt on PEPE in months.

While PEPE already hit major milestones in 2023, he believes the real bull run hasn't started yet.

With Coinbase and Robinhood listings, deep platform integration, and massive community strength, PEPE is well-positioned.

Some traders are even eyeing a $42B to $100B market cap, comparing its trajectory to past DOGE and SHIB cycles.

Statistics: IntoTheBlock data shows Pepe large transaction volume expanded by 30.7% while transactions greater than $100,000 increased from 128 to 141 in a single day.

With significant gains, around 46% Pepe holders are in profit at current levels.

