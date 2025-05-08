Shiba Inu Surges 5%, Burn Rate Explodes 4,833%: Has The Golden Bull Run Started?

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has seen a dramatic jump in its burn rate alongside a 5% price spike, prompting traders to predict a renewed bull run.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1841 $27.5 billion +6.7% +2.8% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001348 $7.9 billion +5.3% -1.3% Pepe PEPE/USD $0.0 5 9292 $3.9 billion +14.4% +2.9%

Trader Notes: Longtime SHIB holder Heber Mayen declared Shiba Inu has already seen the worst and expects a breakout soon.

Shib Spain teased a new all-time high is “loading” and the rally is far from over.

Statistics: Shiba Inu saw a dramatic jump in its burn rate, with over 15.83 million SHIB tokens permanently removed from circulation in just one day, including a single transaction that burned 15.29 million SHIB.

This massive spike pushed the 7-day burn total to 61.7 million SHIB, according to Shibburn.

IntoTheBlock data shows Shiba Inu large transaction volume expanded by 529.7% in a single day, while daily active addresses spiked by 2.4%. Transactions greater than $100,000 dropped from 48 to 31.

DefiLlama data shows Shibarium total value locked peaked at $2.66 million as of May 8.

Community News: Lucie, Shiba Inu's marketing lead, announced Bury 2.0, an upgraded staking system offering real voting power, evolving DeFi rewards and localized governance. The upgrade aims to convert passive holders into active "Shibizens," engaging more deeply in the ecosystem.

