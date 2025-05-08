May 8, 2025 9:12 AM 1 min read

Shiba Inu Surges 5%, Burn Rate Explodes 4,833%: Has The Golden Bull Run Started?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has seen a dramatic jump in its burn rate alongside a 5% price spike, prompting traders to predict a renewed bull run.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Market Cap24-Hour Trend7-Day Trend
Dogecoin DOGE/USD$0.1841$27.5 billion+6.7%+2.8%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD$0.00001348$7.9 billion+5.3%-1.3%
Pepe PEPE/USD$0.059292$3.9 billion+14.4%+2.9%

Trader Notes: Longtime SHIB holder Heber Mayen declared Shiba Inu has already seen the worst and expects a breakout soon.

Shib Spain teased a new all-time high is “loading” and the rally is far from over.

Statistics: Shiba Inu saw a dramatic jump in its burn rate, with over 15.83 million SHIB tokens permanently removed from circulation in just one day, including a single transaction that burned 15.29 million SHIB.

Start Your Crypto Journey Today and Get $500 in Rewards
Start Your Crypto Journey Today and Get $500 in Rewards
Exclusively for new Crypto.com App users, unlock up to $500 worth of rewards in the most popular tokens when you start trading.

This massive spike pushed the 7-day burn total to 61.7 million SHIB, according to Shibburn.

IntoTheBlock data shows Shiba Inu large transaction volume expanded by 529.7% in a single day, while daily active addresses spiked by 2.4%. Transactions greater than $100,000 dropped from 48 to 31.

DefiLlama data shows Shibarium total value locked peaked at $2.66 million as of May 8.

Community News: Lucie, Shiba Inu's marketing lead, announced Bury 2.0, an upgraded staking system offering real voting power, evolving DeFi rewards and localized governance. The upgrade aims to convert passive holders into active "Shibizens," engaging more deeply in the ecosystem.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu
$0.000016-7.03%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
52.06
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.2306-8.04%
PEPE/USD Logo
$PEPEPepe
$0.000013-2.70%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsMemeCoins
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved