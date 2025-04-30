Bitcoin Stays The Course At $95,000 But Recession Fears Linger

Despite recession fears looming, Bitcoin BTC/USD remains the preferred asset for asymmetric upside and may be primed for another move higher in the months ahead, according to prominent commentators.

What Happened: In a post on X on April 30, Dan Tapiero, founder of DTAP Capital highlighted the decline in U.S. consumer expectations, now at 54.4.

This matches the 2009 financial crisis lows and stands below COVID-era panic levels; an ominous signal for the broader economy.

Tapiero warned that the Fed is “playing with fire” and argued that much lower rates and a weaker dollar will be necessary to offset growing fiscal drag.

In that environment, fiat debasement could drive capital into Bitcoin.

Crypto trader Byzantine General added that Bitcoin is grinding against resistance with a neutral basis and little passive supply visible, implying potential for another upside breakout.

Why It Matters: Economist and trader Alex Krüger said the U.S. is entering a sharp economic slowdown that could turn into a full recession by the third quarter.

While Trump's trade pause may soften some of the impact, the near-term market focus is on tariff developments and tech earnings.

Payrolls data is seen as less relevant due to its lagging nature, whereas the upcoming FOMC meeting could be pivotal if Fed Chair Jerome Powell hints at earlier rate cuts.

The near-term outlook favors risk assets amid easing trade tensions and a lack of major negative earnings shocks, though volatility remains high.

Krüger, who recently began de-risking, said Bitcoin remains his top pick over equities due to its dual nature as both a high-risk asset and a store of value.

He flagged July 8, when Trump's 90-day tariff pause expires, as a major inflection point.

Although altcoins have already surged, Krüger cautioned against fear of missing out and emphasized maintaining discipline: "Markets may diverge wildly from fundamentals, stay level-headed regardless of political lean."

