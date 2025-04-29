April 29, 2025 2:32 PM 2 min read

Bitcoin Glued To $95,000 But Wednesday Inflation Data Could Spur A Breakout

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Bitcoin BTC/USD is hovering near a major resistance level around $95,000. Analysts expect the upcoming Core PCE inflation report on Wednesday to be a potential catalyst that could push the apex crypto to new all-time highs.

What Happened: In a podcast on April 29, technical analyst Kevin highlighted a technical confluence near the $94,410–$95,581 range, where Bitcoin has temporarily paused after a 30% surge from recent lows.

"We're at the golden pocket, a major volume node, and the point of control," Kevin said, emphasizing the significance of the current level.

A close above the bull market support band, made up of the 20-week simple moving average and 21-week exponential moving average, adds bullish momentum.

Still, he cautions that short-term consolidation or a pullback remains possible before the next leg higher.

If Bitcoin retraces, Kevin sees $88,000–$90,000 as a strong support zone, aligning with the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement level, key moving averages and a CME gap near $91,600, which "fill 90+% of the time," adding further credibility to a potential revisit.

Inflation Catalyst

Kevin flagged Wednesday's Core PCE release, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, as a potential inflection point.

Forecasts expect the number to drop from 0.4% to 0.1%. A cooler-than-expected print could heighten expectations for rate cuts, a move historically supportive of Bitcoin and broader crypto assets.

Start Your Crypto Journey Today and Get $500 in Rewards
Start Your Crypto Journey Today and Get $500 in Rewards
Exclusively for new Crypto.com App users, unlock up to $500 worth of rewards in the most popular tokens when you start trading.

“If we get a positive core PCE index number and it’s much lower than expected, the market is going to start sniffing out rate cuts coming by the Fed," Kevin added noting that monetary easing has been a key driver for crypto markets throughout this cycle.

Also Read: Watch This Bitcoin Indicator To Know If A Run To $100,000 Is Coming

What's Next: Kevin advises traders who went long near recent lows to consider hedging, rather than fully exiting positions.

"If you want some downside exposure, there's nothing wrong with a small, short here," he said, noting that such a move could offer protection while maintaining upside exposure.

He also points to a decline in USDT dominance, now hitting its bull market support band and 200-day EMA, as a bullish signal for crypto.

Negative money flow in USDT dominance suggests any uptick could be short-lived, further supporting continued momentum in Bitcoin.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$95450.000.43%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which crypto assets could surge with Bitcoin?
How might Fed rate cuts impact tech stocks?
What financial instruments can hedge Bitcoin positions?
Which altcoins are positioned for gains if Bitcoin rallies?
How will a drop in inflation affect market sentiment?
Which trading strategies work best in volatile markets?
What investment sectors benefit from crypto momentum?
How could USDT dominance influence future trades?
What emerging technologies could disrupt the crypto market?
Which financial institutions are most exposed to Bitcoin fluctuations?
Powered By

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesAI GeneratedExpert Ideas
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved