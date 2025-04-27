An influential cryptocurrency analyst flagged Bitcoin’s BTC/USD next resistance level and a potential bearish signal amid the apex cryptocurrency’s resurgence this week.

What Happened: Ali Martinez, known for his technical and on-chain analysis of top cryptocurrencies, cautioned Saturday that Bitcoin could face “heavy” resistance between $94,125 and $99,150, potentially halting its upside. He called it a “critical zone” where 2.61 million wallets have accumulated 1.76 million BTC.

#Bitcoin $BTC faces heavy resistance between $94,125 and $99,150, where 2.61 million wallets accumulated 1.76 million BTC. A critical zone to watch! pic.twitter.com/FJoojPs4P4 — Ali (@ali_charts) April 26, 2025

Martinez also identified bearish signs from some key technical indicators. He noticed a bearish divergence against the Relative Strength Index on BTC’s 4-hour chart, as well as “multiple” sell signals from the TD Sequential indicator.

#Bitcoin $BTC is showing bearish divergence against the RSI on the 4-hour chart, with the TD Sequential flashing multiple sell signals. Caution is warranted! pic.twitter.com/EdwgsIFiT2 — Ali (@ali_charts) April 26, 2025

Interestingly, exchange netflows were positive in the last 24 hours, as indicated by IntoTheBlock, implying that more BTCs were being accumulated than deposited.

Why It Matters: These forecasts come amid Bitcoin’s sharp recovery this week, pushing through the $94,000 mark for the first time since early March.

The rebound has spurred a wave of bullish predictions, with leading multinational bank Standard Chartered reiterating a $200,000 year-end price target and a $500,000 target for 2028 for the asset.

Moreover, in its Big Ideas 2025 report, Cathie Wood-led asset management firm Ark Invest upgraded its bear, base, and bull cases for Bitcoin’s price in 2030 at approximately $300,000, $710,000, and $1.5 million, respectively.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $94,318.49, up 0.65% in the last 24 hours, and 10.88% over the week, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

