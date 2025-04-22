Bitcoin Reclaims $91,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Ride The Rally – 'BTC Doing What It Always Does'

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Tuesday, with Bitcoin reclaiming $91,000 on the back of the strongest institutional ETF inflows since January.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $91,549.61 +5.4% Ethereum ETH/USD $1,704.37 +8.5% Solana SOL/USD $144.88 +7% XRP XRP/USD $2.16 +4.3% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1723 +9.8% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001325 +7.4%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 80.2% and daily active addresses growing by 19.3%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 5,571 to 8,839 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 661.9%.

Coinglass data reports 108,998 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours with the total liquidations at $348.20 million.

Glassnode data shows Bitcoin open interest increased from $28.5 billion to $30.7 billion over the past 24 hours.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD $1.07 +23.2% Curve DAO Token CRV/USD $0.6896 +18.5% Immutable IMX/USD $0.5565 +18%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader ElonMoney warns that if Bitcoin fails to hold above $91,200 and slips below the 90-day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP), a drop toward the 7-day VWAP near $85,500 is likely.

If $BTC can't hold above 91,200 and drops back below the 90D VWAP, we're heading back down to test support at the 7D VWAP around 85,500. pic.twitter.com/r5e6031tRI — elonmoney.hl (@0xelonmoney) April 22, 2025

Crypto Chase identifies $93,500 as a potential distribution zone, noting that the recent sharp rally lacked liquidity sweeps or meaningful retests.

He remains cautious, flagging the risk of a sudden reversal pointing out that up-only moves often precede down-only corrections, a pattern he's seen play out frequently in past cycles.

Analyst Benjamin Cowen highlighted a classic Bitcoin pattern playing out around key moving average crosses: first a dump into the cross, followed by a countertrend rally once it completes.

This familiar setup often serves as a shakeout before a short-term bounce trap late participant.

On-chain insights from CryptoQuant reveal that spot demand for Bitcoin continues to weaken, despite slowing its decline.

The firm notes that demand momentum is now at its most negative level since October 2024, signaling underlying fragility.

Without a turnaround in both demand and momentum, a sustained rally remains unlikely.

Bitcoin spot demand is still falling, but not as fast.



Demand momentum just hit its most negative level since Oct '24.



Until both recover, sustained upside remains unlikely. pic.twitter.com/qYx6pryfHC — CryptoQuant.com (@cryptoquant_com) April 22, 2025

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock