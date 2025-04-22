April 22, 2025 6:07 AM 2 min read

XRP Leads, Ethereum Bleeds As Crypto Investment Products See $6 Million In Inflows

Zinger Key Points

Digital asset investment products recorded modest net inflows of $6 million last week, reflecting an overall mixed investor sentiment, according to the latest CoinShares report.

What Happened: The report highlights regional divergences and asset-specific trends, as investors responded to stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data and shifting macro conditions.

"Sentiment remains highly volatile, with substantial intra-week outflows triggered by unexpectedly strong U.S. retail sales," the CoinShares team noted.

Specifically, U.S.-based products saw $71 million in outflows, while Europe and Canada showed more positive momentum. Switzerland led with $43.7 million in inflows, followed by Germany with $22.3 million and Canada with $9.4 million.

Bitcoin BTC/USD remained the focal point for most investors, although sentiment was divided.

Intra-week movements fluctuated significantly before settling with minor net outflows of $6 million.

Short Bitcoin products also saw their seventh consecutive week of outflows, dropping by $1.2 million, bringing total seven-week outflows to $36 million, or 40% of all assets under management for those products.

Also Read: Ripple, Coinbase, Solana Among Crypto Firms Contributing Over $12M To Trump’s Inauguration Fund

Ethereum ETH/USD continued its persistent streak of underperformance, posting outflows of $26.7 million last week.

This brings Ethereum's eight-week outflow total to $772 million, underscoring sustained investor caution.

Despite this, Ethereum still ranks second in year-to-date inflows, with $215 million, suggesting some institutional resilience.

In contrast, XRP XRP/USD defied broader trends with inflows of $37.7 million, making it the third-best performing asset this year in terms of net inflows.

XRP has now accumulated $214 million in inflows for 2025, reflecting growing confidence from investors amid the asset's regulatory clarity and expanding institutional interest.

What’s Next: CoinShares' data reflects how digital asset flows remain closely tied to macroeconomic indicators and regional regulatory sentiment.

The report emphasizes that while investor behavior was cautious, especially in the U.S., optimism remains strong in selected European markets and for select altcoins.

Image: Shutterstock

