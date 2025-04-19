Robert Kiyosaki's Bitcoin Forecast: Could $1 Million Be Realistic?

Robert Kiyosaki, the well-known entrepreneur and author, has predicted that Bitcoin’s price will soon exceed $1 million.

What Happened: In a post on X on Friday, Kiyosaki, the author of the best-selling book Rich Dad Poor Dad, expressed the view that Bitcoin BTC/USD will cross the $1 million mark.

His prediction is rooted in the current financial state of the U.S., which is burdened with heavy debt, soaring unemployment rates, and shrinking pension funds.

MAKES ME SAD: In 2025 credit card debt is at all time highs. US debt is at all time highs. Unemployment is rising. 401 k's are losing. Pensions are being stolen. USA may be heading for a GREATER DEPRESSION.



I get sad because as I stated in an earlier X….Tweet….I warned… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) April 18, 2025

Kiyosaki also expressed concerns about a potential “Greater Depression” looming over the country, a prediction he had made in his early 2000’s book Rich Dad's Prophecy. Despite the bleak outlook, Kiyosaki conveyed that individuals can still amass wealth amidst the current market crash.

He advocates for investing in Bitcoin, gold, and silver, stating that owning even a fraction of Bitcoin could lead to wealth post-crisis. He is confident that by 2035, Bitcoin’s price will cross $1 million, with gold and silver also witnessing significant increases in value.

Also Read: Robert Kiyosaki Says Millions Could Be Out of Work — Here’s His Game Plan

At the time the report was published, Bitcoin was trading at $84,967, marking a 2% increase since the previous Wednesday.

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s prediction comes at a time when the U.S. is grappling with economic instability. His views on the potential of Bitcoin, gold, and silver as investment options highlight the growing interest in alternative assets amidst economic uncertainty.

His forecast also underscores the increasing acceptance of Bitcoin as a potential hedge against inflation and economic downturns.

While his prediction is bold, it reflects a growing sentiment among investors seeking refuge in alternative assets during these turbulent times.

Read Next

Robert Kiyosaki Says ‘Everything Bubble’ Will Cause Historic Market Crash, Bitcoin Will Be Fastest To Recover

Image: Shutterstock/Paopano