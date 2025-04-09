21Shares Launches Dogecoin Fund Backed By Dogecoin Foundation

21Shares, one of the largest issuers of crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), has officially launched the 21Shares Dogecoin ETP, the first Dogecoin-backed product endorsed by the Dogecoin DOGE/USD Foundation.

What Happened: The product went live today, with listing on Swiss exchanges under the ticker DOGE.

The Dogecoin ETP offers exposure to the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, which closed 2024 valued at $46 billion—on par with legacy brands like General Motors.

The ETP enables both institutional and retail investors to gain direct access to Dogecoin through their bank or brokerage accounts, without needing to handle digital wallets or private keys.

"In partnership with House of Doge, we're excited to introduce the only Dogecoin ETP endorsed by the Dogecoin Foundation," 21Shares announced in a statement on social media. "Here's to the meme that made it."

The product has an annual fee of 2.5%, a net asset value of $5.00 per unit, and is not currently eligible for lending.

The initial assets under management total $1.2 million, with 240,000 securities outstanding.

Also Read: Bitcoin Is A ‘More Liquid And Higher Volatility Version Of Gold’: Bernstein

Why It Matters: Dogecoin, launched in 2013 as a lighthearted take on cryptocurrencies inspired by the viral “Doge” meme, has since grown into a recognized global payments solution.

The currency's accessibility and loyal user base have helped transform it from a cultural phenomenon into a practical gateway for crypto adoption.

21Shares' listing provides investors with a structured and regulated way to gain exposure to Dogecoin without having to directly purchase or manage the token via a crypto wallet.

This approach is increasingly popular among traditional investors looking for simplified access to digital assets.

Dogecoin's growth has also been propelled by a strong, socially-driven community known for charitable initiatives and open participation.

Community-led campaigns such as Doge4Water, which raised funds in 2014 to provide clean water infrastructure in Kenya, reflect the grassroots ethos behind the token.

The 21Shares Dogecoin ETP launch marks another step in the maturation of meme-driven cryptocurrencies into investable financial instruments, as regulators and traditional institutions respond to continued demand for accessible crypto investment vehicles.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock