How Bitcoin Will Go From $65,000 To $225,000 In 2025

Investment bank H.C. Wainwright & Co. believes Bitcoin's BTC/USD correction could soon run its course, suggesting that the leading cryptocurrency may establish a solid floor around the $65,000 mark within the next few weeks.

What Happened: Despite near-term turbulence triggered by global tariff tensions, analysts at the firm are maintaining their long-term bullish stance with an unchanged year-end 2025 price target of $225,000.

In its latest industry update, the firm highlighted that Bitcoin's current decline, roughly 30% from its January 2025 all-time high of $109,358, is not unprecedented.

Drawing from patterns observed in previous market cycles, analysts note that Bitcoin has historically undergone temporary drawdowns of around 40% within a year following a halving event, typically before resuming its upward momentum.

"If historical patterns repeat," the report stated, "BTC could find a bottom within the next month or so at ~$65,000."

This projection comes nearly a year after Bitcoin's most recent halving on April 19, 2024.

Why It MattersL Despite the market sell-off spurred by President Trump's surprise announcement of sweeping tariffs on dozens of countries, H.C. Wainwright sees this volatility as largely priced in.

The firm remains optimistic about a second-half recovery, fueled by improving regulatory clarity, potential interest rate cuts, and expanding global liquidity.

"We expect the confluence of a favorable crypto regulatory environment, rate cuts, and rising global liquidity to drive prices materially higher," the analysts wrote.

At present, Bitcoin is trading at approximately $77,949, down about 8% since the tariff announcement but still outperforming other digital assets and major stock indices.

Ethereum ETH/USD and other top altcoins have dropped over 15%, while the Nasdaq has declined roughly 12%.

Even amid these market conditions, H.C. Wainwright reaffirmed its bullish outlook on CleanSpark CLSK, citing its operational scale and resilience.

"CleanSpark remains our top pick in the BTC mining sector," the report noted.

