April 7, 2025 12:56 PM 2 min read

Peter Schiff Says Trump's Tariffs Are 'Dumber Than A Strategic Bitcoin Reserve'

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Bitcoin BTC/USD critic Peter Schiff has resurfaced with a fresh round of criticism, targeting both Ethereum ETH/USD and Donald Trump's economic policies as markets are reeling from a steep sell-off.

What Happened: In an X post on Monday, Schiff pointed out that Ethereum had dropped below $1,500 for the first time in over two years, briefly touching the $1,400 range.

He warned that ETH is on track to revisit sub-$1,000 territory, similar to June 2022 when the asset struggled to hold that level.

In response, a crypto trader pushed back, dismissing Schiff's gloom as outdated.

The trader noted that volatility is par for the course in crypto, and that Ethereum’s ecosystem continues to expand in terms of tech and adoption—despite price dips.

Schiff doubled down, arguing that over the past 3.5 years, Bitcoin has lost more than 30% of its value when measured in gold. He claimed that anyone ignoring this long-term trend risks serious financial losses.

Also Read: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Obliterate $1.42 Billion In Liquidations, Plummet Up To 16%

Why It Matters: As crypto and traditional markets sold off following Trump's tariff announcement, Schiff didn't hold back, calling the policy "dumber than establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve."

His jab triggered a wave of reactions across Crypto Twitter, with some agreeing and others mocking his consistent bearishness.

When asked whether Bitcoin was simply a bad idea for governments or just a bad asset in general, Schiff replied: "Both. But tariffs are worse. Doing nothing would be less harmful than what Trump is doing."

One trader fired back, claiming that "the strategic reserve was actually one of the smarter policy moves" and pointed out that Schiff has been consistently wrong about Bitcoin since 2011.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$77833.06-0.75%
Overview
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$1539.82-2.50%
Got Questions? Ask
Which cryptocurrency stocks could benefit from volatility?
How might Ethereum miners be impacted by price drops?
What investment strategies can hedge against tariffs?
Which financial firms will thrive amidst crypto sell-offs?
Could traditional assets see a surge due to crypto decline?
How will Bitcoin ETFs respond to market fluctuations?
Which tech companies are poised to gain from Ethereum's adoption?
How might tariff policies reshape investor sentiment?
Which hedge funds are positioned well against crypto volatility?
Are alternative investments gaining traction post-sell-off?
Powered By

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesAI GeneratedPeter Schiff

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved