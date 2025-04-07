Millionaire Crypto Trader Reacts To Bitcoin Mega-Crash: 'You Have Only One Job Here: Survive'

Zinger Key Points
Following Bitcoin‘s BTC/USD fall of over 7% on Monday morning, prominent millionaire cryptocurrency trader Unipcs has urged his followers not to panic or exit positions at these levels, despite the widespread fear driven by geopolitical and economic tensions.
What Happened: The trader took to X on Monday to acknowledge that fear is running high, but emphasized that the current market isn’t as bleak as the COVID crash, which was followed by one of the strongest bull runs in history.
Assets like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD soared to massive valuations during that period.
According to Unipcs, the worse it gets, the more likely stimulus returns, which could spark a violent reversal.
“You have only one job here: survive,” the trader urged.
Prominent analyst Capo of Crypto echoed the sentiment with a "holding, waiting, observing" approach, noting that the market has reached extreme oversold and panic levels.
Prices, he says, are approaching support zones. He warned that selling here could be a major misstep: "It's usually when things look the worst that bottoms are made."
What's Next: As imminent reciprocal tariffs continuesto rattle global markets, the total cryptocurrency market cap has plunged from over $3 trillion to $2.4 trillion, a 9% drop, according to CoinMarketCap.
Liquidations in the past 24 hours have totaled $1.42 billion, with $1.2 billion coming from long positions.
More Crypto Online noted that Bitcoin's current structure is playing out as expected. Critical resistance is seen between $77,600 and $81,200, while key support lies at $75,300 and along the $73,000 trendline.
