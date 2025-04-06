Ripple's Crypto Warning, Circle's IPO Ambitions, And Bitcoin's Anticipated Surge: This Week In Crypto

The past week was a whirlwind of activity in the cryptocurrency world. From Ripple’s concerns about the UK’s crypto regulation to Circle’s renewed public listing ambitions, and the anticipated Bitcoin price surge, there was no shortage of intriguing developments.

Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

Ripple Raises Concerns Over UK’s Crypto Regulation

Blockchain-based payments firm, Ripple, voiced concerns about the UK’s slow approach to crypto regulation. Ripple’s Managing Director for the UK and Europe, Cassie Craddock, expressed that British banks are hesitant to adopt Ripple’s services due to the uncertainty surrounding crypto laws.

Circle Eyes $5 Billion Valuation For Upcoming IPO

Circle Internet Financial, the company behind the USDC/USD stablecoin, is reportedly preparing to file for an initial public offering by late April. The crypto-focused fintech is working with JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Citi as advisors. This marks Circle’s second major attempt to go public.

Anthony Pompliano Praises Trump’s Tariffs As Catalyst For Crypto Innovation

Anthony Pompliano, Founder & CEO of Professional Capital Management, lauded the new tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump. He argued that these tariffs highlight the inefficiencies of traditional financial systems and bolster the case for decentralized finance solutions like Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Set for April Price Surge As Fed Signals Monetary Easing

Despite recent drops in cryptocurrency prices due to inflation concerns and tariff threats from President Donald Trump, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are projected to experience a price surge in April. This follows hints from the Federal Reserve about possible monetary easing. Arthur Hayes, a prominent crypto trader and BitMex co-founder, anticipates a Bitcoin price boom in April.

Trump's Tariff Surprise Sends Recession Bets Soaring on Polymarket

Cryptocurrency bettors significantly increased their expectations of a U.S. recession after President Donald Trump's underwhelming “Liberation Day” tariff announcement. On Polymarket, the odds for the “US recession in 2025?” contract jumped from 46% to 54% within 24 hours. Just a week earlier, the probability stood at 38%.

