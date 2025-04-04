Dogecoin Surges 6%: What's Going On?

Zinger Key Points
- DOGE jumps 6% as analust assess a key channel pattern, identifying both bullish and bearish signals.
- The abakyst marks support levels around $0.153 and $0.142 that could provide temporary bounces.
Dogecoin DOGE/USD is up 6% on Friday, and technical indicators currently present a mix of signals, with several potential bullish breakout scenarios.
What Happened: In a Chart Action video podcast, a technical analyst identified a distinct falling channel pattern following Dogecoin's breakout from a previous falling wedge.
Currently trading below the 0.185 Fibonacci retracement level, Dogecoin continues to form lower highs and lower lows.
The weekly 9-period moving average remains a critical marker.
"If we're below that line, it's a bad position; if we break above it, then this is a good position," the analyst noted, emphasizing how this moving average has consistently served as resistance throughout the recent downtrend.
What's Next: In the near term, Dogecoin may need to consolidate before making a decisive move.
"We might have to go sideways for a little bit before we actually start bouncing to the upside," the analyst suggested, explaining that this would allow the 9-period moving average to adjust to a more favorable breakout position.
For bullish scenarios, breaking above the channel's resistance could push DOGE toward the next Fibonacci level at $0.248. The analyst explained, "If we break out, I'd drag this to wherever we break out, and that'll give us a target," potentially around $0.19, depending on the breakout point.
On the downside, support at $0.153 and $0.142 could provide temporary bounces.
However, if these levels fail, the analyst anticipates a potential decline to $0.10. "Ever since we broke right here, I placed a limit order at 10 cents," he revealed, referencing the bottom Fibonacci retracement level from Dogecoin's last major rally.
Image: Shutterstock
