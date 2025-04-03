99% Of Americans Know Bitcoin, But Only 91% Know Dogecoin: Why?

One in five American adults own crypto, with 76% viewing it as having a positive impact on their lives, according to a report conducted by the National Cryptocurrency Association.

What Happened: The 2025 State of Crypto Holders Report surveyed 54,000 respondents between late January and early February 2025, showing that 49% of respondents cite increased financial independence as a benefit of cryptocurrency.

45% value crypto as an educational tool, while 45% enjoy engagement with innovative technology.

The report also cited the recent integration of crypto into major financial systems, such as PayPal and Visa, as a major benefit, signaling they would welcome acceptance by larger and more mainstream financial institutions.

39% of respondents use cryptocurrencies to pay for goods and services, but only 2% of them are interested in using it for investment purposes over the next two to three years.

Other use cases include sending cryptocurrency to family, accepting payments for business and participating in decentralized gaming.

Despite Bitcoin BTC/USD achieving 99% awareness among holders, knowledge gaps remain. For instance, only 91% recognize Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

Why It Matters: A 2022 Investopedia survey showed one in four millennials planning to fund their retirement with crypto.

17% of Gen Z and 28% of Millennials expect to rely on crypto for financial security in later life.

BitInfoCharts data shows 47 million Bitcoin addresses holding at least $1 in BTC, while 3.3 million DOGE addresses hold a minimum of $1.

This survey comes on the heels of Fidelity announcing the "Fidelity Crypto for IRAs"—a tax-advantaged way to invest directly in crypto in your retirement account, stating, "You can currently trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin in a Fidelity Crypto IRA."

