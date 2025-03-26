Warren Buffett Is A Known Crypto Critic, But These Wall Street Titans Also Share The Oracle Of Omaha's Skepticism

Warren Buffett’s aversion to Bitcoin BTC/USD and cryptocurrencies is well-known, and the legendary investor hasn't made any direct investments in the asset class thus far.

What happened: Buffett gained infamy in cryptocurrency circles when he described Bitcoin as "probably rat poison squared" during Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting in 2018. He even prophesied that they would meet a "bad ending."

However, the "Oracle of Omaha" isn't the only Wall Street titan skeptical of digital assets.

Howard Marks: The co-founder of Oaktree Capital Management opined that Bitcoin lacks intrinsic value and is far from being a safe investment option in the current market environment.

John Paulson: A billionaire hedge fund manager who founded Paulson & Co., Inc., Paulson described cryptocurrencies as a worthless bubble.

The renowned subprime short investor advised against investing in the asset class, stating that he would not even short it.

Peter Lynch: The former manager of the hugely successful Magellan Fund at Fidelity Investments has avoided cryptocurrency investments. During a CNBC interview, the legendary stock picker said that he has "no idea" when it comes to cryptocurrencies, but admitted that he does understand blockchains, the technology that powers Bitcoin.

While these notable personalities haven't found a compelling reason yet to invest in cryptocurrencies, a few others have seen their views soften over the years.

Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, was critical of Bitcoin's practicality as a currency or store of value back in 2017.

Fast forward to 2025, the billionaire investor revealed that he owned Bitcoin and acknowledged its potential as an investment.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $87,886.45, up 1.40% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Notably, the asset has increased by 1,233% in the last five years and a staggering 35,604% in the last ten.

