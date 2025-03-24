Trump Media Surges 9% In After-Hours Trading After Announcing Partnership With Crypto.com To Launch 'Made In America'-Focused ETFs — CRO Also Rallies

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. DJT announced a partnership with cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com Monday to introduce a series of exchange-traded funds.
What Happened: The non-binding agreement will facilitate the launch of ETFs under the Truth.Fi brand, a fintech subsidiary of TMTG, according to a press release. The proposed ETFs, expected to comprise a blend of digital assets and securities with a ‘Made in America’ emphasis, will be accessible via Crypto.com’s broker-dealer, Foris Capital US LLC.
The Singapore-based cryptocurrency firm would manage the backend technology, custody, and supply of cryptocurrencies for the ETFs. The ETFs, expected to debut later this year, would feature a basket of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin BTC/USD, Crypto.com’s native cryptocurrency Cronos CRO/USD, and others.
See Also: Bitcoin Arms Race: Peter Schiff Doubts Cynthia Lummis’ Theory That China Wants To Take On US — ‘Smart Enough To Have Sold’
Why It Matters: This announcement comes as a significant move for TMTG, which is expanding its financial offerings beyond its Truth Social social media platform and Truth+ video streaming platform.
The firm revealed last month that three ETFs are in development: a Truth.Fi Bitcoin Plus ETF, a Truth.Fi Made in America ETF and a Truth.Fi Energy Independence ETF. Note that TMTG is co-founded and majority-owned by Trump.
The partnership with Crypto.com follows an invitation granted to the company’s CEO, Kris Marszalek to the first-ever White House Crypto Summit earlier this month. As of this writing, Crypto.com was the sixth-largest cryptocurrency exchange, facilitating volume worth nearly $2 billion in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko.
Price Action: Trump Media stock pumped 9.42% in overnight trading after closing 3.75% higher at $21.01 on Monday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
The DJT stock fared low on the value score— a metric that evaluates an asset’s relative worth by comparing its market price to fundamental measures—as of this writing. To view high-value stocks, access Benzinga's proprietary Edge Rankings score.
At the time of writing, the CRO token traded at $0.1008, surging 24% in the last 24 hours. It was the second-biggest cryptocurrency gainer of the day.
Read Next:
- Dogecoin ‘Millionaire’ Predicts Big Numbers For Floki, Calls It ‘Most Undervalued’ Despite Memecoin Dropping 30% Over A Month
Image via Shutterstock
Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.