Anthony Scaramucci Says Trump Administration Has 'Smarter' People Involved With Crypto Regulation

Anthony Scaramucci, founder and managing partner of SkyBridge Capital, highlighted the improvements in regulation under President Donald Trump compared to the previous regime on Tuesday.

What Happened: During an interaction at the Digital Asset Summit 2025, Scaramucci admitted that the current administration has “smarter” people involved in formulating cryptocurrency regulation.

“If you were talking to people three years ago, particularly people of my vintage that have been around the industry, they were very hesitant, and they would always point to U.S. regulation and the SEC,” Scaramucci, who previously served as Trump’s White House Communications Director, said.

He specifically pointed out the limitations imposed by the Gary Gensler-led SEC on Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, which restricted in-kind redemptions.

“We’re fixing that now,” Scaramucci stated, as SEC filings have been made to bring in-kind Bitcoin creation and redemption as an alternative to the current cash-based method.

Scaramucci said “gambling instincts” have increased and the ceiling has become “unlimited” with regard to the cryptocurrency sector.

Why It Matters: Scaramucci has previously praised the Trump administration’s efforts to establish a Bitcoin BTC/USD reserve, arguing that it positions the cryptocurrency as a critical component of the nation’s financial future, akin to digital gold.

In general, Scaramucci has lauded Trump’s attempts at liberalizing the cryptocurrency industry, though he remains a harsh critic of the president on other issues like tariffs.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $83,401.09, up 0.16% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock