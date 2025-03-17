Peter Schiff Pushes His Own Bitcoin NFTs To Mark Gold Highs: 'Far More Scarce Than BTC'

Gold prices soared to new heights Monday, and renowned economist Peter Schiff marked the occasion by promoting his Bitcoin BTC/USD non-fungible tokens.

What Happened: Gold bug Schiff took to X to celebrate a historic moment in the bullion market.

“Today spot gold closed above $3,000 for the first time ever,” he wrote. He added that the yellow metal hit $2,000 on Aug. 5, 2020, and that the next $1,000 increase “won’t take nearly as long.”

Schiff encouraged his followers to “commemorate” the occasion with his Golden Triumph Ordinals, a collection of Bitcoin NFTs. “They are far more scarce than Bitcoin,” Schiff said, poking fun at the apex cryptocurrency’s deflationary characteristics.

Today spot gold closed above $3,000 for the first time ever. It first closed above $2,000 on Aug. 5, 2020. The next $1,000 rise won't take nearly as long. Commemorate the occasion with your own Golden Triumph Ordinal. They are far more scarce than Bitcoin.https://t.co/SPJSbv1ut5 — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) March 17, 2025

Bitcoin Ordinals are inscriptions of data on Bitcoin's blockchain, commonly referencing digital collectibles or art. In terms of NFT sales volume, Bitcoin was the second-largest blockchain after Ethereum ETH/USD over the last month, according to the NFT market tracker Cryptoslam.

As of this writing, Schiff's collection had a floor price of 0.139 BTCs, worth around $11,594 at the current market price.

Why It Matters: This was not the first time Schiff promoted his blockchain-inscribed artwork. He marketed the NFTs in November of last year, during Bitcoin’s record-breaking rally.

Schiff launched the Ordinals collection in May 2023, featuring the original painting "Golden Triumph" and a series of prints and Ordinals on Bitcoin. His argument is—Ordinals add more value to an existing art than Ordinals independently possessing any value.

Schiff has been a vocal critic of Bitcoin, often highlighting the benefits of gold over the apex cryptocurrency. He recently asserted that selling gold for Bitcoin was the “worst-timed trade in history.”

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $83,297.96, up 0.28% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the cryptocurrency has fallen 10.94%.

Spot gold traded at $3,011.77 per ounce as of this writing, with year-to-date gains of 14.7%.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.