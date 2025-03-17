Strategy Purchases 130 More Bitcoin, Now Holds Over 499,000 BTC

Strategy MSTR has added 130 more Bitcoin BTC/USD to its already massive digital asset reserves, bringing its total BTC holdings to 499,226.

What Happened: According to an SEC filing, the purchase, completed between March 10 and Marc 16, cost the company approximately $10.7 million, at an average price of just under $83,000 per Bitcoin.

Michael Saylor, the firm’s executive chairman and co-founder, said the company's cumulative Bitcoin purchase cost now stands at about $33.1 billion, averaging around $66,360 per Bitcoin.

Strategy’s Bitcoin stash currently represents over 2.3% of the total 21 million bitcoins that will ever be mined.

The acquisition comes as Strategy proceeds with plans to raise as much as $21 billion through a newly launched preferred stock program.

The company disclosed that it sold roughly $10.7 million worth of its STRK shares last week, leaving nearly $21 billion still available under this offering.

Strategy also confirmed that it did not issue any shares under its previously authorized $21 billion equity program during the same period.

Just a month earlier, the company bought more than 20,000 Bitcoin, spending nearly $2 billion sourced from its zero-coupon convertible bond issuance.

Why It Matters: These actions form part of Strategy's ongoing strategy to grow its Bitcoin treasury using a mix of debt and equity offerings.

Saylor was also present at the White House's recent Crypto Summit, which followed President Donald Trump's directive to create a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR).

The federal government plans to use its existing cache of roughly 200,000 BTC—acquired via asset forfeitures—while also exploring new "budget-neutral" mechanisms for acquiring more bitcoin, according to the executive order.

The same directive outlined the formation of a U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile to include cryptocurrencies beyond Bitcoin, though further acquisitions of non-BTC assets will be limited to those secured through legal channels.

Despite the firm's aggressive purchasing streak, Strategy's stock price has been under pressure. MSTR shares have fallen close to 50% from their record high in November, with recent declines tracking bitcoin's own 29% slide from January highs to March lows.

Concerns have emerged among investors about whether Strategy could be forced to liquidate some Bitcoin if prices continue falling.

However, K33 Research's Vetle Lunde argued that such fears are overblown.

"Given Strategy's debt profile and the timeline of its convertible notes, forced sales aren't on the horizon," Lunde explained, adding that most of the company’s capital comes from equity rather than debt.

Despite recent volatility, Strategy's stock ended Friday's session 13% higher at $297.49 and remains up over 74% over the past year.

Image: Shutterstock