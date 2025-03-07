Donald Trump's 'Crypto Summit' Is A 'Critical Moment,' Experts Say

Industry experts expect the White House Crypto Summit on Friday to deliver crucial regulatory clarity and a framework for a U.S. strategic crypto reserve, potentially shaping the future of blockchain innovation.

Speaking with Benzinga, they see the event as a pivotal opportunity to align regulation with innovation, foster economic growth and define the U.S.'s role in the global digital asset landscape.

The summit, initiated by an executive order from President Donald Trump, will host top leaders from exchanges like Coinbase COIN, Binance, and Crypto.com, alongside figures like the founder of Circle USDC/USD and Tether USDC/USD representatives.

Daniel Jacobs, founder & CEO at Thrive protocol pointed out the summit's significance for balancing regulation and innovation.

"The White House Crypto Summit is a critical moment for the industry. Regulation and innovation aren't at odds—when done right, they strengthen each other," he said, emphasizing the chance for the U.S. to lead in blockchain advancements.

Jacobs also advocated for a strategic crypto reserve, noting its potential to bolster financial stability and the dollar's global position, while urging a focus on enabling builders to drive economic value through crypto infrastructure.

Bitfinex analysts, however, tempered expectations about the reserve's scope, suggesting the U.S. will likely limit itself to holding seized crypto assets rather than making new purchases.

They pointed to potential resistance against a fund for direct investments, predicting rangebound trading as markets adjust to a more cautious approach.

Meanwhile, Charlie Yechuan Hu, co-founder of Bitlayer, expressed optimism about the summit's impact on industry growth.

"This crypto conference will be very helpful to make the industry much more clear—what can be done, which is allowed, which is not allowed," Hu told Benzinga, highlighting how clarity could accelerate project development and partnerships for firms like Bitlayer.

The summit's agenda includes discussions on the proposed Bitcoin Strategic Reserve and other major assets, with attendees expecting insights into how the U.S. government views digital currencies.

Experts agree that a clear policy framework could prevent the U.S. from lagging in global crypto innovation, while also addressing the role of stablecoins and exchanges in the evolving financial ecosystem.

Image: Shutterstock