Sam Bankman-Fried Says Prison Inmate Diddy Has Been 'Kind' To Him: 'It's A Position No One Wants To Be In'

Jailed cryptocurrency fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried shared his prison experience and interaction with fellow inmate rapper Sean Combs, popularly known as "Diddy," according to an interview released Thursday.

What Happened: In an interview with popular media personality Tucker Carlson, Bankman-Fried said Diddy has been “kind” to people in the unit, including himself.

“It’s a position no one wants to be in. You know, obviously he doesn’t. I don’t,” the disgraced founder of FTX cryptocurrency exchange said. “It’s kind of a soul-crushing place for the world in general.”

Bankman-Fried said that the prison environment was a combination of high-profile cases and a “lot of” alleged ex-gangsters.

Talking about the other inmates, he said that many former armed robbers are “fairly good” at chess.

Why It Matters: Bankman-Fried was convicted of misappropriating funds from his FTX cryptocurrency exchange customers and using the money for personal expenses, political contributions, and venture capital investments.

The news of the foul play triggered a bank run, leading to the exchange’s collapse and a bear market that saw Bitcoin BTC/USD plunge to new lows. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Bankman-Fried’s parents have been discussing with legal experts and individuals within Trump's network regarding a possible clemency for their son.

As for Diddy, the music sensation has faced multiple lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, abuse, and sex trafficking, including from former girlfriend Casandra Ventura. He has denied the allegations.

Photo by Lev Radin on Shutterstock

