Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trend Lower, XRP Holds Steady As Texas Eyes Strategic BTC Reserve

Cryptocurrency markets are trading mostly sideways on Thursday as the Texas Senate passed a strategic Bitcoin reserve bill, which now advances to the House.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $88,486.05 -1.5% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,200.97 -0.7% Solana SOL/USD $143.60 -0.96% XRP XRP/USD $2.58 +3.4% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2006 -1.5% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001327 +0.02%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 7.6% and daily active addresses falling by 0.9%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 11,748 to 10,490 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 11%.

Coinglass data reports 97,723 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $281.31 million.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted around 4,375 new wallets holding more than 1 BTC were created over the past two weeks.

IntoTheBlock data shows traders have expressed conviction in Bitcoin withdrawing around $900 million worth BTC from exchanges over past seven days.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Movement MOVE/USD $0.4768 +15.8% Cronos CRO/USD $0.08841 +12.2% Sui SUI/USD $2.81 +7.5%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Kevin reposts the 3-Day MACD chart on red days to remind traders that the market is still in a correction phase.

Based on historical trends, he expects it to resolve between late March and late April and advises patience.

I make sure re post the this chart of the 3 day MACD on red days to remind people that yes we're still in a correctional phase of the market and it's going to take time for it to resolve. Likely between the end of March to end of April time frame based on average days. Just take… https://t.co/4yHPObyxC6 — Kevin (@Kev_Capital_TA) March 6, 2025

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana have been moving in close sync over the past two weeks, suggesting a strong correlation in price action.

Altstreet Bets warned that if Bitcoin fails to close above $95,000 on the weekly chart, it's ‘actually over.' He added that the upcoming White House crypto summit could be the last chance for bulls to prove themselves.

#BTC , If bulls are not able to close it above 95k on weekly then its actually over.

Tomorrow event is one last chance for bulls to prove themselves or GTFO. pic.twitter.com/GKUnEhlPN1 — ᴀʟᴛꜱᴛʀᴇᴇᴛ ʙᴇᴛꜱ (@AltstreetBet) March 6, 2025

Image: Shutterstock