Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trend Lower, XRP Holds Steady As Texas Eyes Strategic BTC Reserve

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 0.99% lower to $2.91 trillion.
- One trader marks $95,000 as a critical level for Bitcoin’s weekly close, while another views the current phase as a correction.
Cryptocurrency markets are trading mostly sideways on Thursday as the Texas Senate passed a strategic Bitcoin reserve bill, which now advances to the House.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$88,486.05
|-1.5%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,200.97
|-0.7%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$143.60
|-0.96%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.58
|+3.4%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.2006
|-1.5%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001327
|+0.02%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 7.6% and daily active addresses falling by 0.9%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 11,748 to 10,490 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 11%.
- Coinglass data reports 97,723 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $281.31 million.
- Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez noted around 4,375 new wallets holding more than 1 BTC were created over the past two weeks.
- IntoTheBlock data shows traders have expressed conviction in Bitcoin withdrawing around $900 million worth BTC from exchanges over past seven days.
Notable Developments:
- Microsoft May Have Given Bitcoin Investments A Miss But A Large MSFT Stock Holder Is A Strong Crypto, Blockchain Advocate
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Stablecoins Or No Crypto In 2025: Here’s What Readers Choose
- Solana Co-Founder Says A Federally Controlled Crypto Reserve Will Harm Decentralization Ethos, Proposes States Control Their Own Reserves
- BioNexus Stock Pops As It Embraces Ethereum-Focused Treasury Strategy, Says It Is First On Nasdaq To Do So
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Movement MOVE/USD
|$0.4768
|+15.8%
|Cronos CRO/USD
|$0.08841
|+12.2%
|Sui SUI/USD
|$2.81
|+7.5%
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Kevin reposts the 3-Day MACD chart on red days to remind traders that the market is still in a correction phase.
Based on historical trends, he expects it to resolve between late March and late April and advises patience.
Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana have been moving in close sync over the past two weeks, suggesting a strong correlation in price action.
Altstreet Bets warned that if Bitcoin fails to close above $95,000 on the weekly chart, it's ‘actually over.' He added that the upcoming White House crypto summit could be the last chance for bulls to prove themselves.
Image: Shutterstock
