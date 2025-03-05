Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Stablecoins Or No Crypto In 2025: Here's What Readers Choose

Many cryptocurrencies soared to new all-time highs after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

With 2025 underway and Trump in the White House, Benzinga recently asked readers which cryptocurrencies they are buying.

What Happened: Trump recently announced plans for a strategic crypto reserve and a meeting of several cryptocurrency experts at the White House on Friday has created optimism that the federal government will be buying crypto.

Before the strategic crypto reserve was announced by Trump with possible cryptocurrency choices, Benzinga polled readers asking about 2025.

"Which crypto asset are you most likely to invest in during 2025?" Benzinga asked.

The results were:

None, I'm staying away : 43%

: 43% Bitcoin BTC/USD : 35%

: 35% Ethereum ETH/USD : 10%

: 10% Solana SOL/USD : 10%

: 10% Stablecoins: 3%

The leading vote-getter in the poll was people staying away from cryptocurrency, receiving nearly half of the vote. Of the four cryptocurrency options including stablecoins, Bitcoin was the leading vote-getter with 35% of the vote.

Ethereum and Solana each got 10% of the vote with stablecoins ranking last at 3%.

The poll shows that when it comes to investing in cryptocurrency in 2025, investors are either staying away or likely buying Bitcoin.

Why It's Important: A social media post by Trump indicated that a strategic crypto reserve would include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana and XRP Token XRP/USD and Cardano ADA/USD.

An official announcement could send those cryptocurrencies higher and kick-off a bull market — or a start a sell-off.

After hitting all-time highs in December 2024, Bitcoin dipped and Benzinga asked readers if the cryptocurrency would hit the $105,000 or $85,000 milestone next. Sixty-three percent of readers predicted $105,000 correctly as the leading cryptocurrency hit that amount shortly after.

Bitcoin went on to hit all-time highs of $109,114.88 in January 2025 before falling below the $100,000 amount again. The cryptocurrency traded below the $85,000 mark, hitting new three-month lows.

Bitcoin trades for $90,183.60 at the time of writing Wednesday. The cryptocurrency is down 3.6% year-to-date in 2025 and up 40.8% over the last year.

The study was conducted by Benzinga from Feb. 24, 2025 through Feb. 26, 2025. It included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from 187 adults.

