Crypto Market's Sharp Downturn, Dogecoin Scooped By Whales, Trump's Tariffs, And More: This Week In Crypto

The past week in the cryptocurrency world was a rollercoaster ride, with major coins like Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Bitcoin BTC/USD, and Ethereum ETH/USD experiencing significant fluctuations. From optimistic forecasts to sharp downturns, the crypto market kept investors on their toes. Here’s a quick recap of the week’s major stories.

Dogecoin’s Final Leg Up?

A well-known cryptocurrency analyst, Cas Abbé, expressed optimism that Dogecoin could experience one last surge, potentially pushing the meme coin closer to its all-time highs. Abbé compared the current market conditions to those of the first half of 2021, when Dogecoin soared to $0.70. The analyst believes that the next DOGE run will be fueled by Elon Musk and the D.O.G.E hype.

Crypto Market Faces Sharp Downturn

The cryptocurrency market took a hit in 24 hours as of Tuesday, with Bitcoin dropping to a low of $87,115 before stabilizing at $88,850, marking a 7% decline. Ethereum saw an even steeper drop of 10%, trading at $2,420. Major altcoins also suffered losses, with Solana down 15%, Dogecoin losing 14%, and Shiba Inu and XRP falling by 10%.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Slide Lower

Crypto markets were under pressure at the start of the week as Bitcoin struggled to reclaim $96,000. Sentiment remained weak amid recent hacks and ETF outflows.

Dogecoin Scooped By Whales

Large Dogecoin investors took advantage of the meme coin's downturn to increase their stockpile. Influential cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez highlighted that whales bought the dip, snapping up over 530 million DOGE tokens in the last three days as of Friday.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Bleed Amid Trump’s Tariff Threat, Bybit Mega Breach

Leading cryptocurrencies corrected sharply on Monday as the Bybit hack and President Donald Trump's tariff threat weighed on the market. Bitcoin sank below $91,000 for the first time in over three months, while Ethereum fell to an intraday low of $2,461.52, its lowest since Feb. 3.

