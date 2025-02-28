Bitcoin Plummets Below $80,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Get Hammered As Crypto Crash Continues

Bitcoin BTC/USD continues to tumble, falling as low as $78,433 in early Friday morning hours amid a record streak of spot Bitcoin ETF outflows.

What Happened: According to data from SoSoValue, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs have seen $3.2 billion in net outflows over an eight-day period, matching the longest negative streak since their debut.

This trend has resulted in a monthly net outflow of $3.65 billion for February, with only four days of net inflows recorded this month.

The largest single-day outflow occurred on Tuesday, with a record $1.14 billion leaving these funds.

BlackRock’s IBIT, the largest Bitcoin ETF by net assets, experienced its most significant outflow of $418 million on Wednesday.

Thursday’s outflows moderated to $275.8 million, though potential easing of selling pressure was not reflected in the price of Bitcoin, which is trading around $80,345, down 6.9% at the time of writing.

The entire crypto market capitalization has contracted by 8.7% to $2.76 trillion in the past day amid broader market concerns following President Trump’s aggressive tariff policies.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $80,345 -6.9% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,131 -9.3% XRP XRP/USD $2.03 -8.8% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1864 -10.8%

What Experts Are Saying: Augustine Fan, Head of Insights at SignalPlus, told The Block that “renewed tariff concerns, slowing economy and overstretched positioning” are catalysts driving the decline.

President Trump’s announcement of new tariffs on imports from Canada, Mexico and China has exacerbated investor concerns, leading to a sell-off in both equities and cryptocurrencies.

The market downturn has pushed the Crypto Fear & Greed Index to “extreme fear” levels, with a score of 10, the lowest since the 2022 collapse of Terra-Luna and Three Arrows Capital.

This pessimism persists despite the Trump administration’s efforts to implement pro-crypto policies and regulatory reforms.

Analysts are divided on whether Bitcoin has reached a bottom.

CryptoQuant suggests oversold conditions based on the NVT Golden Cross indicator, while others warn of potential further declines.

The coming days will be crucial in determining whether the market can stabilize and potentially recover from this significant correction.

