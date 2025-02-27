Bitcoin, Ethereum Lose, Dogecoin Gains Amid Trump's Tariff War Moves: Has BTC Hit A Bottom Yet?

Leading cryptocurrencies continued their downward march on Thursday as President Donald Trump’s tariff plan worsened investors’ fears.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|-0.16%
|$84,442.44
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|-1.17%
|$2,305.90
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|+1.68%
|$0.2058
What Happened: Bitcoin rose to $87,000 early in the morning, igniting hopes of a revival, only to fall back to the $83,000 zone by the evening.
The apex cryptocurrency has dropped 16.97% since the month began, on track for its worst February since 2014.
Ethereum too plunged to an intraday low of $2,230.45 after lifting above $2,300 earlier in the day. The second-largest cryptocurrency was headed toward its worst February performance.
Over $390 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with $303 million in long positions wiped out.
Bitcoin's Open Interest dropped 4.62% in the last 24 hours. About 58% of Bitcoin futures traders were positioned short, according to the Long/Short Ratio, suggesting a bearish mood.
The Crypto Fear and Greed Index was at a multi-year low, with the current value of 16 last seen during the 2022 bear market.
Top Gainers (24-Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 7:45 p.m. ET)
|Berachain (BERA)
|+12.27%
|$8.18
|Maker (MKR)
|+9.11%
|$1.762.60
|Stacks (STX)
|+5.25%
|$0.8261
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $2.81 trillion, contracting 0.10% in the last 24 hours.
Stocks were back in the red on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 193.62 points, or 0.45%, to close at 43,239.50. The S&P 500 slid 1.59% to end at 5,861.57, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dipped 2.78% to close the session at 18,544.42.
The sell-offs were triggered after Trump outlined a tariff plan against Canada, Mexico, and China, threatening to harm key sectors like automotive, food and beverage, oil, and consumer goods.
See More: Best Cryptocurrency Scanners
Analyst Notes: Popular on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant noted that the NVT Golden Cross was below -2.4, suggesting oversold conditions and a possible market bottom.
"Given these oversold conditions, if a rebound occurs, the 111-day moving average (DMA) at $96.895 may act as resistance during any potential price increase," the analyst added.
The NVT ratio is a metric that compares a cryptocurrency's market capitalization to its on-chain transaction volume. It can be seen as the equivalent of the price-to-earnings ratio.
Widely followed cryptocurrency commentator Ali Martinez painted a bearish forecast, citing the Moving Average Convergence Divergence indicator.
"Every time the MACD has a bearish crossover on the weekly chart, BTC has historically seen an average 40% correction. The MACD just flashed another bearish crossover," Martinez analyzed.
Photo by Avi Rozen on Shutterstock
Read Next:
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.