Robert Kiyosaki Says 'Everything Bubble' Will Cause Historic Market Crash, Bitcoin Will Be Fastest To Recover

Investor and author Robert Kiyosaki, has predicted a “giant crash” in the market. Despite this, he is confident that Bitcoin BTC/USD will be the first to recover.

What Happened: In a post on X on Friday, Kiyosaki anticipates a significant market crash that will impact all major assets, including stocks, bonds, real estate, gold, silver, and Bitcoin. However, he strongly believes in Bitcoin’s resilience, asserting that it will be the fastest to recover and hit new highs.

In the post Kiyosaki revealed his post-crash strategy on buying more Bitcoin. He said, despite the impending crash, he has no plans to sell his “digital gold.” Instead, he intends to “back up the truck and buy more” if Bitcoin’s price plummets.

GIANT CRASH????



If there is a giant crash…. Of the often times called "the EVERYTHING BUBBLE," stocks and bonds, real estate, gold and silver and Bitcoin will crash with it.



Q: If it crashes will I sell my Bitcoin?

A: NO



If the price of Bitcoin crashes I will back up the… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) February 20, 2025

Kiyosaki’s confidence in Bitcoin is apparent in his social media posts. Earlier this month, he encouraged his followers to start accumulating gold, silver, and Bitcoin, while criticizing the U.S. dollar as “fake.”

Also Read: Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Wall Street Crash and Layoffs: ‘Prepare for Market Crash, Depression and War’

He argues that owning gold and Bitcoin is a smarter and safer strategy than saving dollars.

As of the time of writing, Bitcoin has rebounded by 1.65% in the past 24 hours, moving from $96,870 to $98,540.

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s prediction comes at a time when Bitcoin’s volatility has been a cause for concern among investors.

His faith in Bitcoin’s resilience and potential for recovery, however, could bolster confidence among other investors. His strategy of buying more Bitcoin in the event of a crash could also influence others to consider similar strategies.

Despite the potential risks, Kiyosaki’s stance underscores the growing acceptance of Bitcoin as a viable investment asset.

Read Next

Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Massive Market Crash: ‘Save Gold, Silver, & Bitcoin, Crash Is Here'

Image: Shutterstock