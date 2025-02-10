Wall Street's Ethereum Short Positioning Skyrockets — The 'Extreme Positioning' Has Caused ETH To Underperform Bitcoin, Says Analyst

Ethereum ETH/USD witnessed an unprecedented jump in bearish bets by Wall Street hedge funds, limiting the second-largest cryptocurrency’s upside potential.

What Happened: In an X post on Sunday, capital markets commentator The Kobeissi Letter highlighted that short positioning in Ethereum has surged by 40% in just one week and by a staggering 500% since Nov. 2024.

“Never in history have Wall Street hedge funds been so short of Ethereum, and it’s not even close,” The Kobeissi Letter stated.

What is happening with Ethereum?



Short positioning in Ethereum is now up +40% in ONE WEEK and +500% since November 2024.



Never in history have Wall Street hedge funds been so short of Ethereum, and it's not even close.



What do hedge funds know is coming?



(a thread) pic.twitter.com/knsyOhYyyt — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) February 9, 2025

The “extreme positioning” has led to Ethereum significantly underperforming Bitcoin BTC/USD, the analysis concluded.

Indeed, Bitcoin surged over 107% in the last year, while Ethereum grew by a paltry 6%. Additionally, Bitcoin’s market valuation was six times more than that of Ethereum as of this writing

The Kobeissi Letter attributed market manipulation, harmless cryptocurrency hedges, and a bearish outlook on Ethereum as some of the factors behind the surge in short positioning.

It warned that such positioning could cause dramatic crashes, like the one witnessed last week amid trade war fears, to be more common.

Why It Matters: Interestingly, even as short exposure increased, inflows into Ethereum exchange-traded funds remained strong. Weekly net inflows stood over $420 million in the last week, more than double that of Bitcoin, according to SoSo Value.

Analysts at JPMorgan noted in a recent report that increased competition from rival blockchains like Solana SOL/USD and other Layer-2 networks has been eroding Ethereum’s market share and threatening its long-term prospects.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Ethereum was exchanging hands at $2,644.83, down 0.63% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

