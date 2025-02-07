BlackRock Expands Investment In Bitcoin-Heavy Strategy, Reaching 5% Ownership

Asset manager BlackRock BLK has further increased its investment in Strategy Inc. MSTR, the company that's primarily known for its large Bitcoin BTC reserves.

What Happened: A disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Feb. 6 shows that BlackRock's investment portfolio now includes approximately 11.26 million shares.

This move brings BlackRock's total ownership in Strategy to 5%.

These shares are the public equity of Strategy, with an increase from approximately 9.48 million shares from around 3 months prior.

A simple estimate can be used to calculate how much they spend. Using the current average price of Strategy’s shares at $325, BlackRock's total stake amounts to more than $3.67 billion.

This indicates that BlackRock spent $584 million to obtain the additional stock, which aligns with Strategy's ongoing accumulation of Bitcoin. The business now holds 471,107 Bitcoin, worth more than $46 billion at current prices.

Also Read: Trump Media To Launch Bitcoin ETF: Could Political Themes Undermine Long-Term Stability?

Why It Matters: Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, once dismissed Bitcoin as an "index of money laundering" and questioned its legitimacy as a financial asset.

His skepticism reflected broader concerns about regulatory risks and market volatility.

However, in recent years, his stance has dramatically shifted. With BlackRock's launch of the iShares Bitcoin Trust IBIT, Fink has embraced Bitcoin as a potential "international asset", comparing it to gold.

He now sees Bitcoin ETFs as a way to expand investor access to digital assets within a regulated framework, highlighting growing institutional interest and mainstream adoption.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock