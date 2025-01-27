January 27, 2025 2:10 PM 1 min read

Coinbase's Toshi Cat Coin Leaps Past Dogecoin, Shiba Inu With 200% Surge In One Week

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Toshi TOSHI/USD, a meme coin named after Coinbase co-founder Brian Armstrong, has outperformed meme coin heavyweights like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD over the past week, seeing stellar gains after being listed on Coinbase.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Market Cap24-Hour Trend7-Day Trend
Toshi TOSHI/USD $0.00117$477.8 million-31.7%  +224.1%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD$0.319 $47 billion-10% -12.3% 
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001819$10.7 billion-8.8% -11.7% 

Trader Notes: Crypto trader BasedTricky emphasized Toshi's strong performance despite market dips, pointing to its impressive $1 billion 24-hour trading volume.

He predicts that Toshi, dubbed the “Face of Coinbase,” could experience a strong rebound as market conditions stabilize.

Another crypto trader, Pennski Hardaway, believes Toshi could redefine the meme coin landscape, especially within Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains, if it crosses the $1 billion market cap.

He sees Toshi as a transformative force that could reignite innovation and enthusiasm in the space, while strengthening Coinbase's position in the crypto industry.

Statistics: Crypto trader rb3k noted that the meme coin Toshi occupied the top spot in volume trading on Jan. 26, even outperforming Bitcoin in terms of trading volume.

Over the past seven days, Toshi has accumulated 220% gains leaving behind meme coin leaders like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Pepe PEPE/USD.

Community News: On Jan. 23, Coinbase officially announced Toshi's listing, propelling the token to an all-time high of $0.002273.

However, after a weekend rally, the coin faced a 32% decline in a single day, highlighting its volatility amid broader market uncertainty.

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.3216-4.28%
Overview
PEPE/USD Logo
$PEPEPepe
$0.000013-10.8%
SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu
$0.000018-3.88%

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesAI GeneratedMemeCoins
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved