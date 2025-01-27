Coinbase's Toshi Cat Coin Leaps Past Dogecoin, Shiba Inu With 200% Surge In One Week

Toshi TOSHI/USD, a meme coin named after Coinbase co-founder Brian Armstrong, has outperformed meme coin heavyweights like Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD over the past week, seeing stellar gains after being listed on Coinbase.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend Toshi TOSHI/USD $0.00117 $477.8 million -31.7% +224.1% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.319 $47 billion -10% -12.3% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001819 $10.7 billion -8.8% -11.7%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader BasedTricky emphasized Toshi's strong performance despite market dips, pointing to its impressive $1 billion 24-hour trading volume.

He predicts that Toshi, dubbed the “Face of Coinbase,” could experience a strong rebound as market conditions stabilize.

Another crypto trader, Pennski Hardaway, believes Toshi could redefine the meme coin landscape, especially within Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) chains, if it crosses the $1 billion market cap.

He sees Toshi as a transformative force that could reignite innovation and enthusiasm in the space, while strengthening Coinbase's position in the crypto industry.

Statistics: Crypto trader rb3k noted that the meme coin Toshi occupied the top spot in volume trading on Jan. 26, even outperforming Bitcoin in terms of trading volume.

Over the past seven days, Toshi has accumulated 220% gains leaving behind meme coin leaders like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Pepe PEPE/USD.

Community News: On Jan. 23, Coinbase officially announced Toshi's listing, propelling the token to an all-time high of $0.002273.

However, after a weekend rally, the coin faced a 32% decline in a single day, highlighting its volatility amid broader market uncertainty.

