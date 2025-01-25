Elon Musk, Tucker Carlson, Ron DeSantis, Joe Rogan Or Marjorie Taylor Greene: Who's Most Likely To Buy Trump Coin?

President Donald Trump launched Solana SOL/USD based meme coin TRUMP TRUMP/USD shortly before his inauguration on Jan. 20.

A new Benzinga poll predicts which notable figure will be the first to publicly disclose they bought some Trump coin.

What Happened: The surprise launch of the Trump coin took the cryptocurrency and investing worlds by storm as social media users questioned the legitimacy of posts from Trump's accounts.

Posts made on X and Truth Social announced the official launch of the Trump coin, with some users believing the incoming president of the United States had been hacked.

Instead, the launch was done before Trump officially became president and he has confirmed his involvement while remaining mostly silent since taking office as president.

A large portion of the coin's supply is controlled by Trump-affiliated companies, but retail investors also bought up supply of the coin.

Benzinga recently asked which famous person connected with Trump will be the first to disclose that they own a Trump coin.

"Who do you think is most likely to buy the Trump meme coin?" Benzinga asked.

The results were:

Elon Musk : 61%

: 61% Marjorie Taylor Greene : 20%

: 20% Joe Rogan : 9%

: 9% Tucker Carlson : 7%

: 7% Ron DeSantis: 3%

The poll found an overwhelming majority select Musk as the most likely purchaser. Musk is one of Trump's closest allies in recent months, and a public disclosure that he owns Trump’s coin likely wouldn't come as a surprise.

Also adding to the likelihood is Musk's past disclosures of owning meme coin Dogecoin DOGE/USD and seeming to support meme coin Pepe coin PEPE/USD with memes and posts on X.

Musk's past comments and memes about Dogecoin and Pepe coin have led to spikes in the cryptocurrency prices, which could mean a public disclosure of owning Trump coin could see the same result.

Ranking second in the poll was Representative Greene (R-Ga.), who is a known Trump supporter. Greene would have to publicly disclose her purchase within 45 days based on the STOCK Act.

Rogan and Carlson would not be required to publicly disclose owning Trump coin, but they could choose to do so given their audiences on podcasts or based on guests that they are interviewing. DeSantis has to disclose his investments periodically as the governor of Florida.

Why It's Important: Trump coin hit an all-time high of $75.35 on Jan. 19 and has fallen since. The coin has traded between $32.05 and $37.14 over the last 24 hours and between $6.24 and $75.35 since launching.

Some investors may remember Greene being one of the first members of Congress to publicly disclose that they owned shares of Digital World Acquisition Corporation, the SPAC that announced a merger with Trump Media & Technology Group DJT back in October 2021.

Greene disclosed her purchase on Oct. 26, saying she bought $15,000 to $50,000 worth of DWAC shares. The companies have since merged and now trade as Trump Media & Technology Group. Greene has not disclosed a sale of her stock, which means she still owns her stake.

The stock traded between $67.96 and $118.80 on Oct. 22, the date of Greene's purchase. One investor pinned Greene's purchase price to $94.20 per share.

With Trump Media & Technology currently trading at $32.41, Greene’s investment has declined in value.

For members of Congress, buying Trump coin and later publicly disclosing it could be a power move to show allegiance to the new president, similar to why Greene may have bought DWAC shares previously.

Another potential Trump coin buyer could be Mike Collins (R-Ga.), who has disclosed the purchase of the small meme coin Ski Mask Dog coin on two separate occasions.

The study was conducted by Benzinga from Jan. 21, 2025 through Jan. 22, 2025. It included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older. Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from 128 adults.

