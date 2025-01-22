What Comes Next After Donald Trump's Meme Coin Launch?

Donald Trump's inauguration and the preceding meme coin launch have sent ripples through the crypto ecosystem, with his administration’s early signals sparking both optimism and scepticism within the industry.

What Happened: The latest episode of the Unchained podcast discussed this unexpected launch of TRUMP TRUMP/USD on Solana SOL/USD.

Ram Ahluwalia, who attended Washington D.C.'s “Crypto Ball,” described the coin's debut as "extremely well executed," reaching a market cap of several billion dollars.

However, detractors have labeled the coin a “grift,” raising ethical concerns about intertwining politics with speculative financial products.

James Seyffart of Bloomberg noted, "While the Trump coin was a successful launch, it underscores the high-risk nature of such investments. For most traders, this is like gambling."

Adding to the frenzy, a counterfeit “Barron Trump” coin briefly reached a $400 million market cap before collapsing, fueling further skepticism about the sustainability of meme coin hype.

Beyond the meme coin mania, the crypto sector is eagerly watching for executive orders that could shape the future of digital assets under the Trump administration.

Although speculation has mounted around the establishment of a “strategic Bitcoin reserve,” Trump’s inauguration speech made no mention of cryptocurrency, prompting Bitcoin BTC/USD to drop 5% in value.

Seyffart suggested a possible executive order to retain government-held Bitcoin as a starting point for crypto policies.

Additional crypto-related executive orders discussed on the podcast included halting the ongoing “crypto crackdown” and promoting domestic Bitcoin mining.

What's Next: Trump's broader economic strategies could have far-reaching implications for crypto markets.

Ahluwalia noted that policies prioritizing economic growth and innovation might boost investor sentiment and market momentum.

However, the Federal Reserve’s next moves remain uncertain.

While some experts argue rate cuts may no longer be needed, others believe economic shifts under Trump's policies could prompt the Fed to adjust its stance later in the year.

With the crypto industry bracing for potential executive orders, the coming weeks will likely reveal how the Trump administration plans to engage with digital assets and regulation.

