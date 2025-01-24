Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Edge Higher, Weekend 'Pump' Hinges On Daily Close, Trader Says

Cryptocurrency markets are trading marginally higher on Friday after President Trump’s crypto executive order on Thursday.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $105,111.01 -0.2% Ethereum ETH/USD $3,338.66 +1.9% Solana SOL/USD $258.79 +1% XRP XRP/USD $3.12 -1% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.3543 -0.3% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00002006 -0.4%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increased by 6.5% and daily active addresses falling by 0.09%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 12,074 to 12,880 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are up by 36.1%.

Coinglass data reports 98,661 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $232.44 million.

Glassnode data shows Bitcoin dominance at 57%, after being at 54% in December.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- KuCoin Token KCS/USD $13.57 +13.7% Lido DAO LDO/USD $2.00 +13.4% GateToken GT/USD $24.85 +10.3%

Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices trending higher, crypto trader Nebraskangooner sees bullish potential at current levels.

A daily close at or above current prices could signal a strong move this weekend, though the situation remains fluid.

The daily close in 6 hours will offer clearer insights into whether Bitcoin will pump or stay range-bound.

More Crypto Online highlighted that Bitcoin hasn't confirmed a decisive breakout but is showing upward momentum.

A 1-2 upside setup appears to be forming, though the bearish yellow scenario remains on the table.

To validate the bullish white scenario, Bitcoin must hold above $103,270 moving forward.

$BTC: This is not a decisive upside breakout yet but the price seems to be motivated to move higher. I am now watching for a 1-2 setup to the upside but I cannot fully rule out the yellow scenario yet. The white scenario should hold above $103,270 from now on.#Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/EDunT3wZS7 — More Crypto Online (@Morecryptoonl) January 24, 2025

Additionally, Pentoshi reflected on crypto's past as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for those who played it right.

While newcomers may no longer be early, opportunities still exist—albeit less widespread—especially in Real World Assets (RWA) and genuine AI projects.

Pentoshi believes the rapid evolution of crypto continues to signal profound change, even if progress takes longer than expected.

