Forget Worrying About Bitcoin Going Down 50%, There's Now A 'Protected Bitcoin ETF' With Money-Back Guarantee

Calamos Investments has introduced a suite of Protected Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), designed to offer exposure to Bitcoin BTC/USD while minimizing risk.

What Happened: The flagship ETF provides 100% downside protection over a one-year period, ensuring that investors’ principal remains intact even if Bitcoin experiences a significant price drop.

However, this safety net comes with a trade-off—an upside cap set at 11.65% for the year.

Understanding that different investors have varying risk preferences, Calamos has rolled out additional ETFs with tailored protection levels.

The first one being: Investors can opt for 90% downside protection, with an estimated upside cap range of 28% to 31% and secondly, those willing to assume more risk, the 80% protection option offers an estimated cap range of 50% to 55%.

How It Works: These ETFs employ a structured investment strategy that combines U.S. Treasury securities and options on the CBOE Bitcoin Index.

By purchasing zero-coupon Treasuries and strategically buying and selling call options, the funds aim to provide defined exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements while offering specified levels of downside protection and upside potential.

Why It Matters: As cryptocurrencies continue to see volatile price swings, products like the Calamos Protected Bitcoin ETFs provide a safer way for investors to gain Bitcoin exposure.

By guaranteeing principal protection while offering varying levels of upside potential, these ETFs aim to bridge the gap between traditional risk-averse investing and the high-reward opportunities of crypto.

However, it's important to note that the capped gains may limit returns in a bull market, making these ETFs more suitable for cautious investors seeking moderate growth with minimized downside risk.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock