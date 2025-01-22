Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Probability Up To 64% Despite Trump Silence On Crypto

Despite no immediate action from freshly-inaugurated president Donald Trump, the odds of a strategic Bitcoin BTC/USD reserve in 2025 have increased on prediction market Kalshi.

A market shows a 64% probability, up from 55% at the start of 2025 and 61% on inauguration day. Further crypto-related markets have seen movement following the president’s inauguration.

Kalshi Prediction Markets Current Odds Odds On Inauguration Day Federal crypto regulation this year? 54% 53% Will a new country buy Bitcoin this year? 85% 76% Wil Bitcoin be legalized in China this year? 15% 21%

Trader Notes: Bitcoin investor Fred Krueger has mixed feelings about the plans, calling a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve inevitable but unlikely to reach meaningful levels under the Trump administration, which he views as only partially embracing Bitcoin.

Krueger highlighted World Liberty Financials' $47 million Bitcoin purchase as a key milestone, emphasizing that Bitcoin's rise to $1 million remains unstoppable regardless of government involvement.

"External factors won't derail Bitcoin's trajectory," he stated, expressing optimism for a bullish market in 2025.

Community News: At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said Trump is eager to lead the charge on Bitcoin adoption, aiming to become the first "Bitcoin President."

Armstrong also acknowledged Senator Cynthia Lummis's (R-Wyo.) legislative efforts to establish a reserve.

Armstrong stressed the importance of governments holding Bitcoin alongside gold and other reserves, stating, "Any government holding gold should also hold Bitcoin." He argued that the global shift toward a Bitcoin standard is well underway.

Currently, 12 U.S. states are actively supporting Bitcoin reserve legislation.

Marathon Digital's CEO is reportedly working to expand these efforts to all 50 states.

Read Next:

Image: Wikimedia Commons