Shytoshi Kusama Outlines TREAT Token's Usefulness Ahead Of Launch, Optimistic Whales Buy Up Shiba Inu

Shytoshi Kusama, the mysterious personality associated with the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD ecosystem, explained the utility and significance of the soon-to-be-launched TREAT token.

What happened: In a Saturday blog post, Kusama said TREAT stands for “Transactional Rewards for Engagement & Access Token,” placing it at the center of the so-called technology stack, the 36 Chambers of Tech.

“It's truly a game changer when you combine it with the access it provides our Shibizens,” Kusama said, underscoring TREAT’s significance as a governance, reward, and utility token.

The 36 Chambers of Tech are pieces of technology that the ecosystem developed during the cryptocurrency bear market, including decentralized exchange ShibaSwap, Layer-2 chain Shibarium, and the virtual space, Shib: The Metaverse.

Kusama added that many of these technologies will extensively use TREAT to power their operations.

See Also: US Government Silk Road Bitcoin Holdings Drop To 0 Amid Report DOJ Approved To Sell $6.5 Billion Worth Of Crypto

TREAT is the latest addition to the Shiba Inu’s token arsenal, one that already includes SHIB, the pre-eminent meme coin, Doge Killer (LEASH), Bone ShibaSwap BONE/USD.

The Shiba Inu team has announced a TREAT airdrop, outlining steps to claim the tokens ahead of the formal launch on Jan. 14.