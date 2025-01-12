Shytoshi Kusama Outlines TREAT Token's Usefulness Ahead Of Launch, Optimistic Whales Buy Up Shiba Inu

Shytoshi Kusama, the mysterious personality associated with the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD ecosystem, explained the utility and significance of the soon-to-be-launched TREAT token.
What happened: In a Saturday blog post, Kusama said TREAT stands for “Transactional Rewards for Engagement & Access Token,” placing it at the center of the so-called technology stack, the 36 Chambers of Tech.
“It's truly a game changer when you combine it with the access it provides our Shibizens,” Kusama said, underscoring TREAT’s significance as a governance, reward, and utility token.
The 36 Chambers of Tech are pieces of technology that the ecosystem developed during the cryptocurrency bear market, including decentralized exchange ShibaSwap, Layer-2 chain Shibarium, and the virtual space, Shib: The Metaverse.
Kusama added that many of these technologies will extensively use TREAT to power their operations.
TREAT is the latest addition to the Shiba Inu’s token arsenal, one that already includes SHIB, the pre-eminent meme coin, Doge Killer (LEASH), Bone ShibaSwap BONE/USD.
The Shiba Inu team has announced a TREAT airdrop, outlining steps to claim the tokens ahead of the formal launch on Jan. 14.
