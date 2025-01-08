US Government Silk Road Bitcoin Holdings Drop To 0 Amid Report DOJ Approved To Sell $6.5 Billion Worth Of Crypto

The U.S. government has received approval to liquidate a significant portion of its Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings seized from the infamous darknet website Silk Road, according to a Wednesday report.
What Happened: The Justice Department was cleared to sell 69,370 Bitcoins, valued at approximately $6.5 billion, by a federal judge, DB News reported, citing officials.
The report mentioned the DOJ citing the price volatility as a reason for pushing for permission to sell the assets.
The DOJ did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for confirmation.
This decision to liquidate contrasts the views expressed by President-elect Donald Trump, who has voiced his support for cryptocurrencies and opposed the idea of the government selling its Bitcoin holdings.
Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $94,337.75, down 2.35% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
