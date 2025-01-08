US Government Silk Road Bitcoin Holdings Drop To 0 Amid Report DOJ Approved To Sell $6.5 Billion Worth Of Crypto

The U.S. government has received approval to liquidate a significant portion of its Bitcoin BTC/USD holdings seized from the infamous darknet website Silk Road, according to a Wednesday report.

What Happened: The Justice Department was cleared to sell 69,370 Bitcoins, valued at approximately $6.5 billion, by a federal judge, DB News reported, citing officials.

The report mentioned the DOJ citing the price volatility as a reason for pushing for permission to sell the assets.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for confirmation.

The US Govt has been given the greenlight to liquidate 69,000 BTC ($6.5B) from Silk Road, an official confirmed to DB News today



Interesting situation less than 2 weeks away from the new admin who vowed to not sell https://t.co/HqD1KnhJK3 pic.twitter.com/xn8ATSEL7H — db (@tier10k) January 9, 2025

On-chain data tracked by Arkham showed the Silk Road Bitcoin balance decreasing to zero from roughly $6.5 billion, although it is not yet confirmed that the assets have been sold.



The U.S. government holds around 198,109 BTC, valued at $18.66 billion.

This decision to liquidate contrasts the views expressed by President-elect Donald Trump, who has voiced his support for cryptocurrencies and opposed the idea of the government selling its Bitcoin holdings.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was trading at $94,337.75, down 2.35% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

