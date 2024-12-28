Renowned financial educator and author Robert Kiyosaki has predicted a significant surge in Bitcoin‘s BTC/USD value by 2025, while expressing distrust in Black Rock’s handling of the cryptocurrency.

What Happened: In a post on X on Friday, Kiyosaki voiced his concerns about Larry Fink, the head of Black Rock, and his handling of Bitcoin.

He accused Fink of being a “Marxist” and a “Share Holder Capitalist,” suggesting that such individuals are suppressing Bitcoin’s price for personal gain.

“Larry Fink dumping Bitcoin. VIVEK warned Larry Fink of BLACK ROCK is a Marxist. Vivek warned Fink & Black Rock are Share Holder Capitalist not Stake Holder Caplitist. Share Holder Capitalists are Marxist….like Klaus Schwab who state: "Someday you'll own nothing and you'll be happy," he wrote in the post.

Kiyosaki further stated his preference for keeping Bitcoin in his own wallet, expressing distrust in Black Rock’s Bitcoin ETF. Despite his criticisms, Kiyosaki remains bullish on Bitcoin, predicting it will reach $350,000 in 2025.

“I love Bitcoin in my own wallet. I would not trust Bitcoin in Black Rocks ETF. Black Rock suppressing Bitcoin price so the whales can buy Bitcoin at under $100k. I will keep buying more Bitcoin because Bitcoin going higher. I predict Bitcoin to hit $350 k in 2025,” he added in the post.

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s comments come amid a broader debate about the role of institutional investors in the cryptocurrency market. His criticisms of Black Rock and Larry Fink reflect concerns about potential market manipulation and the concentration of power in the hands of a few large players.

Despite these concerns, Kiyosaki’s bullish prediction for Bitcoin suggests he remains confident in the cryptocurrency’s long-term potential.

His comments highlight the ongoing tension between the decentralized ethos of cryptocurrencies and the increasing involvement of traditional financial institutions.

