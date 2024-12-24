Bitcoin's Outperformance Could Leave Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Sidelined, But Propel Pepe, Dogwifhat, Bonk To New Highs

According to widely-followed crypto influencer ‘artchick,’ Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD will not be the main meme coin beneficiaries of a rally.

The influencer’s forecast hinges on Bitcoin BTC/USD maintaining its momentum and Ethereum ETH/USD and Solana SOL/USD outperforming.

Her top five include Pepe PEPE/USD with a $1 trillion target, Mog MOG/USD at $200 billion, Popcat POPCAT/USD and Bonk BONK/USD at $25 billion each. Among the newer entrant, Goatseus Maximus GOAT/USD, Fartcoin also made it to the list. Artchick also added Dogwifhat WIF/USD with $25 billion price target to the list.

She says that while these valuations might feel absurd right now, crypto isn't operating on "normal cycles" anymore. "We're nearing escape velocity", and the market dynamics are evolving rapidly.

While ETH and SOL face inflation and execution risks, the meme coins traded on these chains are inherently different—they're pure, antifragile digital assets.

By late 2025, the trader believes they'll be among the most sought after and resilient asset classes ever created.

Artchick emphasizes that meme coin investing requires careful position sizing to endure high volatility and sharp drawdowns. She explains: “If you're overexposed, you're not going to make it. Volatility and shakeouts strengthen these memes. See you at the top.”

Her analysis suggests meme coins could emerge as one of the most resilient and sought-after digital asset classes by 2025.

