Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Absent From 2024's Top-Performing Meme Coins: Here's Who Made The Cut

Bloomberg Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas showcased a PR pitch he received on mail, revealing the 20 best-performing meme coins of 2024.

What Happened: Balchunas highlighted a list of the top-performing meme coins of 2024, compiled by Kryptocasinos.

The ranking showcases meme coins that have demonstrated remarkable market activity and popularity, driven by social media influence and strong community support.

he top five meme coins for 2024 include: Just a chill guy CHILLGUY/USD, Andy ANDY/USD, Degen DEGEN/USD, Neiro NEIRO/USD and Turbo TURBO/USD.

Other notable entries include Popcat POPCAT/USD, Dogwifhat WIF/USD, Pepe PEPE/USD, and Peanut the Squirrel PNUT/USD.

INBOX: The top 20 best performing meme coins of 2024 pic.twitter.com/IIpPPixYqc — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) December 19, 2024

Trader Notes:

Traders commented on several of the well-performing meme coins and their future outlook.

MaxBecauseBTC, a prominent crypto trader, announced purchasing more Andy, expressing confidence in the project, saying, “Believe in something.” Meanwhile, MyCoinChange has listed Andy, signaling its shift from meme to mainstream.

TraderSZ advises waiting for to stabilize before focusing on altcoins. Once BTC finds a range, Neiro could become a priority investment, according to him.

Crypto trader Murad described Popcat's chart as unique, maintaining a $5 short-term target for the coin.

More Crypto Online noted that Pepe is at the 50% retracement level, and a sustained breakout above $0.x191412 might confirm a potential low. However, the trader anticipates another dip before stabilization.

What's Next: Despite being leaders in the meme coin space, Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD have been outperformed by newer or more specialized coins in 2024.

With Bitcoin recently dropping below key levels, uncertainty surrounding the broader market outlook for 2025 has grown, potentially impacting altcoins and meme coins alike.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock