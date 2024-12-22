Scaramucci Defends MicroStrategy's Bitcoin Strategy, Predicts Long-Term Crypto Growth

Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, has dismissed concerns surrounding Michael Saylor and MicroStrategy Inc., suggesting fears of a potential collapse due to Bitcoin's BTC/USD volatility are exaggerated.

What Happened: In an interview on Friday, Scaramucci pointed to Saylor's long-term debt strategy as evidence of MicroStrategy's resilience.

"People think if Bitcoin crashes, he is going to implode," Bloomberg quoted Scaramucci saying during the interview. "But if you really study his balance sheet, he has long, long-term debt, and he has rolling long-term debt. You'd have to have a systemic collapse in Bitcoin lasting six or seven years to flash him out."

MicroStrategy's bold bet on Bitcoin has driven a more than 400% surge in its stock this year, while the company financed purchases with billions in convertible debt.

The company currently has $7.2 billion in outstanding convertible debt, including $6 billion raised in 2024 alone. While some worry Bitcoin's price drops could force MicroStrategy to offload its holdings, further depressing prices, Scaramucci argued this narrative is overblown, reports the outlet.

"The narrative of him being forced to sell hundreds of thousands of tokens into the market, I think it's a forced narrative," he said, comparing MicroStrategy's structure to that of Lehman Brothers' during the 2008 financial crisis.

MicroStrategy remains a top holding of the First Trust SkyBridge Crypto Industry and Digital Economy ETF, sub-advised by SkyBridge Capital. Scaramucci praised Saylor's innovative approach, saying, "He's created this positive flywheel by issuing debt and equity."

Why It Matters: Bitcoin has recently pulled back from an all-time high of $108,000, retreating amid profit-taking and market volatility. Scaramucci anticipates potential corrections in the 30-40% range, which could bring Bitcoin's price to $60,000-$70,000.

However, he remains optimistic about Bitcoin's long-term trajectory, citing favorable regulatory developments and U.S. exchange-traded funds investing directly in the cryptocurrency.

"Could it get to $18 trillion dollars in market cap?" Scaramucci speculated. "We believe that it could. Is it a direct line to $18 trillion? No."

