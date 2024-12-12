Trump Talks Stocks, Bitcoin, AI, Economy With Jim Cramer: 'You're Going To See Some Very Good Days Ahead'

Shortly after ringing the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) opening bell Thursday, Donald Trump shared his thoughts on the stock market, crypto, AI and more during an impromptu interview with CNBC host Jim Cramer.

"I think you're going to see some very good days ahead," Trump told Cramer.

Trump’s appearance at the NYSE coincided with his being named Time Person of the Year Thursday for the second time — the first being in 2016.

Regarding his first steps as president in 2025, Trump said, “We have to conclude a couple of bad wars,” seemingly referring to the conflicts between Ukraine and Russia, as well as Israel and Hamas.

Trump On Crypto: President-elect Trump also addressed the potential for a Bitcoin BTC/USD strategic reserve. "We're going to do something great with crypto," he added.

Trump emphasized that the U.S. must be a “leader” in cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence.

A portion of his commentary was also on the U.S. engaging Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"I think we're going to do very well all around,” he said.

What's Next: Trump said the U.S. has been abused as a country both economically and militarily, without citing specifics.

"We just can't let that happen," Trump said.

Thursday's bell ringing ceremony saw many business leaders and announced picks for Trump's cabinet in attendance. Cramer pointed out that Tesla CEO Elon Musk was not there.

Trump didn't share a reason why Musk wasn't present. Instead, he praised the billionaire for being a "great guy,” citing how his stock has done well since the 2024 election.

The president-elect said he wants everyone to do well, including Musk and other billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos.

Trump said Zuckerberg has already "been over to see me" and shared that he is meeting with Bezos next week.

"We want them to do well," Trump said.

Cramer echoed former President Ronald Reagan who famously said it was time to put the bear into hibernation and let the bull run when he appeared at the NYSE in 1985. Reagan referred to a bull market where stocks go higher versus a bear market where stocks go lower.

"Sounds perfect,” Trump responded to the analogy. “I can't do any better than that.”

Price Action:

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY, which tracks the S&P 500, trades at $606.12 Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $464.12 to $609.07. The ETF is up 28.2% year-to-date.

Trump Media & Technology Group DJT shares are up 2% to $36.86 on Thursday. The media company was co-founded by Trump and owns the Truth Social platform where Trump actively posts.

Bitcoin trades at $101,413.83 Thursday, up 1% over the last 24 hours. The leading cryptocurrency recently surpassed the $100,000 level — one of several all-time highs since Trump won the 2024 election.

Image: Courtesy of the New York Stock Exchange