Iran Plans To Regulate Crypto To 'Nullify Sanctions' Ahead Of Trump's White House Return

Iran is moving to “organize” cryptocurrency through regulation rather than restriction, a strategic shift that coincides with President-elect Donald Trump‘s pro-crypto stance and Bitcoin‘s BTC/USD recent surge past $100,000.

What Happened: Iranian Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Abdolnaser Hemmati announced the regulatory framework during a national event, stating the initiative aims to “eliminate negative impacts while leveraging positive effects” of digital currencies, according to state-run Nour News.

The Central Bank of Iran has published guidelines focusing on tax compliance and anti-money laundering measures.

Iranian investors currently hold between $30-50 billion in cryptocurrency assets, equivalent to approximately one-third of the country’s gold market, economist Mohammad Sadegh Alhosseini told Nour News.

“It is hope that they would be developed with the aim of growing assets and youth employment, helping to nullify sanctions and aligning Iran’s activities with the global economy,” Hemmati said.

Why It Matters: The timing is significant as Trump prepares to take office, having recently appointed David Sacks as “White House A.I. & Crypto Czar.” Through Truth Social, Trump announced Sacks will develop a comprehensive legal framework to help the crypto industry “thrive in the U.S.”

However, Trump’s anticipated return to “maximum pressure” sanctions on Iran could significantly impact global oil markets.

JPMorgan analyst Arun Jayaram warns that renewed sanctions might remove up to 1 million barrels of Iranian oil per day from global supply, a dramatic reduction from current exports of 1.6 million barrels under President Joe Biden‘s administration.

Bitcoin currently trades at $99,547, reflecting growing institutional acceptance amid these geopolitical shifts.

